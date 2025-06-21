US visa adjudication sparks concerns over diplomatic relations

The US Department of State has responded to questions regarding a proposed expansion of the travel ban to 36 countries, including 25 in Africa, following intense global debates and concerns, with many questioning its potential impact on diplomatic relations, travels, and economies.

According to the spokesperson for the Department of State, Ms Bruce, the proposal aims to protect US national security and public safety by ensuring that foreign travelers do not pose a threat to the country, saying ,

“As laid out in Trump’s Executive Order 14161, ‘Protecting the United States from Foreign Terrorists and other National Security and Public Safety Threats’, the visa adjudication process has got to ensure that US-bound foreign travellers do not pose a threat to the national security and public safety of the United States.

She said that the Department of State assesses countries’ security capabilities, information sharing, and identity management practices to determine whether they can be trusted to provide reliable information for visa adjudication.

Countries that fail to meet certain security standards may face travel restrictions or entry bans. The goal is to ensure that US-bound foreign travelers do not pose a threat to national security and public safety, Bruce explained.

When asked about a deadline for countries to come up with an action plan, the spokesperson clarified that there is no immediate deadline, stating that countries will have a considerable amount of time to rectify any issues affecting the nature of the US trust in how they issue visas.

However, the proposed travel ban has sparked concerns about its potential impact on diplomatic relations and travels between the US and affected countries.

The African Union has expressed opposition to the ban, emphasising the need for balanced and evidence-based decision-making.

GLOBAL REACTIONS

Caribbean Leaders

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica expressed frustration over the lack of transparency surrounding the ban, emphasizing that his government is prepared to address any concerns raised by US officials.

Antigua and Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis, and other Caribbean nations have issued diplomatic notes to the US State Department, requesting official confirmation about their status on the list and clarification on how the policy will be enforced.

AFRICAN NATIONS

Some countries, like Chad, have already retaliated against previous travel bans by suspending visas for US citizens.

Regional leaders are concerned about the potential economic and diplomatic fallout, particularly for tourism-dependent economies.

US IMMIGRATION ADVOCATES

Critics argue that the ban disproportionately targets African and Caribbean nations, labeling it xenophobic and discriminatory. They warn that the expanded scope could face court challenges, particularly from those with existing US ties.

ECONOMIC CONCERNS

Tourism Impact

The Caribbean is one of the most tourism-dependent regions in the world, and any major restriction will have devastating economic consequences, according to a regional economist based in Bridgetown, Barbados.

CITIZENSHIP BY INVESTMENT PROGRAMS

The US has raised concerns about the security risks associated with these programs, which allow foreign nationals to acquire second citizenships in exchange for financial investments. Antigua and Barbuda’s government has defended its screening process, stating that all applications are rigorously vetted by recognized international agencies.

DIPLOMATIC FALLOUT

Strained Relations

The proposed ban has also raised concerns about strained diplomatic ties, especially for countries reliant on American tourism or investment

DIPLOMATIC EFFORTS

Caribbean officials are mobilising for diplomatic action, with the 15-member Caribbean Community (CARICOM) convening high-level talks with US officials to press for more transparency on the proposed travel ban.

Vanguard News