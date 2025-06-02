US saddened over Niger flood tragedy

The United States Mission in Nigeria has expressed deep sorrow following the devastating floods that hit Niger State last week, claiming at least 151 lives and displacing over 3,000 people.

In a statement shared on Monday via its official X account, the US Mission extended heartfelt condolences to those affected and commended the efforts of emergency responders on the ground.

“The US Mission is deeply saddened by the news of last Friday’s devastating floods that have impacted Niger State,” the statement read.

“During this time of immense loss and hardship, our hearts are with all those who are grieving the loss of loved ones, displaced by loss of homes and livelihoods, or struggling to find shelter.”

The Mission also recognised the commitment of federal and state emergency workers, offering support and solidarity as they continue their relief efforts.

According to the Niger State Government, more than 260 homes were destroyed along with vital infrastructure, including township roads and key bridges in the Mokwa and Raba areas.

In response to the disaster, President Bola Tinubu dispatched a high-level delegation on Saturday to assess the damage and oversee ongoing relief efforts.

State officials have since called for increased federal and international aid to address the growing needs of affected communities.