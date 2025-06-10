US orders embassies to resume visa processing for Harvard students

(FILES) People walk through Harvard Yard at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on December 12, 2023. Elite US university Harvard risked billions of dollars in federal funding on April 14, 2025 as it rejected a list of sweeping demands that the Trump administration said are intended to crack down on campus antisemitism. The call for changes to its governance, hiring practices and admissions procedures expands on a list Harvard received on April 3, which ordered officials to shut diversity offices and cooperate with immigration authorities for screenings of international students. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)

The U.S. State Department has instructed its diplomatic posts worldwide to “resume processing” visas for Harvard University students and exchange visitors, following a federal judge’s decision to block the Trump administration’s latest restrictions on international students.

This new directive, issued Friday, supersedes earlier guidance from the same week that told consulates to deny visa applications for students and researchers heading to Harvard.

The change comes after U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) halting the enforcement of President Donald Trump’s proclamation.

“Effective immediately, consular sections must resume processing of Harvard University student and exchange visitor visas,” the State Department cable reads, noting that “no such applications should be refused” based on the now-halted presidential order.

The cable, signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, also stated that the department was returning to “standard processing,” adding this was “in accordance with the TRO,” signaling compliance with the court’s decision.

The handling of student visas for individuals planning to attend Harvard has been a focal point in the legal battle between the university and the Trump administration. The court has been monitoring whether U.S. embassies are following judicial orders when processing these visas.

Prior to the judge’s latest ruling, Harvard told Judge Burroughs that some international students had encountered difficulties securing visas. Burroughs expressed concern that applicants were unable to obtain visas from several U.S. embassies in recent weeks.

However, she has since ordered the administration to maintain the existing conditions for Harvard’s international student community.

A key court hearing in the case is scheduled for next week.

Vanguard News