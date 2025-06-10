US court orders limit on Trump’s deployment of troops in LA

A US federal court on Tuesday issued a temporary restraining order limiting the deployment of troops in Los Angeles after President Donald Trump sent Marines and National Guard to the city.
The government is “temporarily enjoined from ordering or deploying the Title 10 Force to enforce or aid federal agents in enforcing federal law or to take any action beyond (protecting) federal buildings,” said the order, signed by District Judge Charles Breyer.
AFP
