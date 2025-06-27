US announces new visa restriction policy

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 21: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers an address to the nation accompanied by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio from the White House on June 21, 2025 in Washington, D.C. President Trump addressed the three Iranian nuclear facilities that were struck by the U.S. military early Sunday. Carlos Barria – Pool/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

The United States has introduced a new visa restriction policy aimed at curbing the flow of fentanyl and other illicit drugs into the country.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced this, highlighting the country’s severe fentanyl crisis, where overdoses are the top cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 and 44.

Marco said that the policy targets family members and close associates of individuals sanctioned under Executive Order 14059 with visa restrictions, utilising existing sanctions tools to deter and disrupt the flow of illicit drugs, including fentanyl into the US, ultimately protecting American citizens.

The policy, Secretary Marco went on, builds upon existing sanctions and visa ineligibilities for controlled substance traffickers, adding that, the opioid crisis in the US is severe, with over 40 per cent of Americans knowing someone who has died from an overdose, and the country averaging more than 220 overdose deaths per day in 2024.

He also related that the new policy aims to hold accountable those involved in the global illicit drug trade, including individuals and entities that facilitate the flow of fentanyl into the US.

The US government aims to bar these individuals from entering the country and discourage others from similar illicit activities by imposing visa restrictions, according to Marco.