Unsung Labour heroes of June 12 struggle

From left, Ken Narebor, an unknown Labour activist and late Chief Frank Ovie Kokori, strategizing during a tea break in one of the several meetings of the oil workers at the peak of the June 12, struggle.

By Ken Narebor

Today marks the 32nd anniversary of the June 12, 1993 Presidential election, won by the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola but annulled by General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida.

In this article, one of the labour leaders on the frontline of the struggle for the de-annulment of the election—alongside other activists such as the late Chief Frank Ovie Kokori and former General Secretary of PENGASSAN, Ken Narebor—calls for recognition of the forgotten heroes of the June 12 struggle.

The June 12, 1993 national election has been widely regarded as the freest and fairest in Nigeria’s democratic history. The campaigns, between the SDP (Social Democratic Party), whose flagbearer was the late MKO Abiola, and the NRC (National Republican Convention), led by the late Alhaji Bashir Tofa, were focused on issues and agenda for transformative governance. The campaign adverts and jingles were energetic, persuasive, and entertaining.

Such was the spirit of the June 12 election season that Nigerians turned out en masse—irrespective of ethnic or religious affiliations—determined and enthusiastic in their support. The election results, as they trickled in, clearly reflected the people’s choice: the SDP and Chief MKO Abiola.

Regrettably, the now-infamous annulment was announced, cutting short a peaceful and well-organized electoral process poised to produce the most credible outcome in Nigeria’s history.

The consequential and cataclysmic events that followed the annulment are no longer news. Protests led by various pro-democracy entities morphed into movements like NADECO and other human rights groups, gaining both local and international attention. In the midst of this unrest, the two major oil and gas trade unions in Nigeria—PENGASSAN and NUPENG—joined the struggle to actualize the June 12 mandate.

The strike they embarked on was a calculated risk. If successful, the unions would be hailed as defenders of democracy. If not, they risked decimation. Nonetheless, they were resolute in their decision to stand for the people’s mandate.

This writer recalls that the decision by PENGASSAN to initiate a national strike was made during an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at the Country Home Hotel, Benin City. It was a tense and chaotic meeting, with military agents present to harass and intimidate attendees. However, using typical trade union subterfuge, the strike resolution was passed, and the oil and gas industry was effectively shut down.

As the strike continued, it became clear to the military regime that it was not abating and was severely affecting the economy. While the military viewed it as a threat, NADECO saw an ally in the unions and encouraged the continuation of the strike to maintain pressure on the government.

This alliance became crucial, especially as sporadic civil protests were losing momentum. Notable NADECO figures—including the current Nigerian President, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Prince Ademola Oyekan; Chief Ayo Opadokun; and others—collaborated with the unions to sustain the movement. Despite the danger, these leaders stood firm in their pursuit of justice.

While NUPENG had its leadership engagement with NADECO, PENGASSAN was led by National President Comrade Bola Owodunni, General Secretary Chief Milton Dabibi, and this writer, then Deputy General Secretary. Other unsung union heroes include Comrades Babatunde Ogun, Matthew Awhata, Pius Okorigba, Bayo Olowoshile, Sunny Onyemaechi, Frank Addo, Iregha, Elijah Okougbo (of blessed memory), and Joseph Akinlaja of NUPENG, among many others.

These comrades endured arrests, persecution, and deprivation. Some went underground to continue the strike. Bola Ahmed Tinubu served as a key liaison for NADECO during this time, and his efforts deserve commendation.

Many union leaders paid a high price: their secretariats were forcefully taken over by military-appointed administrators, and several were jailed without trial. Some escaped arrest and went into hiding, just as NADECO leaders fled into exile.

It is important to also recognize silent supporters of the labour movement. Among them is Chief S. S. Afemikhe, a chartered accountant, who offered PENGASSAN the use of his office to coordinate underground activities—free of charge.

The sacrifices of these individuals must not be forgotten. The current leadership of PENGASSAN should honor Chief Afemikhe and others who contributed selflessly during the dark days of the June 12 struggle.

After Abiola’s death, Major-General Abdulsalami Abubakar briefly led a transition government and eventually handed over power in 1999. Since then, Nigeria has experienced successive democratic elections. Ironically, some of the current beneficiaries of democracy were not active participants in the June 12 struggle.

The question remains: What has become of those who made sacrifices—those who risked their lives and livelihoods for the restoration of democracy? Sadly, the answer is: not much. Many have not received the recognition or support they deserve.

These comrades—though not politicians—deserve a place in today’s democracy. Whether deceased, elderly, or still active, their families should be honored, and their legacy preserved.

This writer strongly believes that President Tinubu, a product of the June 12 movement, should identify and honor the surviving labour heroes. Many of them are capable and willing to contribute to the success of his administration and democratic reforms.

It is disheartening that some who avoided the military’s wrath now enjoy the benefits of democracy while true heroes remain forgotten. As the President reflects on the past, he should remember the words of our national anthem: “The labour of our heroes past shall never be in vain.” The sacrifices made by these labour activists should earn them the recognition and rehabilitation they rightly deserve.

After all, as American attorney Albert Pike said: “What we have done for ourselves alone dies with us; what we have done for others and the world remains and is immortal.”

Ken Narebor, Esq, ex-General Secretary, PENGASSAN; 08055882218 [email protected]