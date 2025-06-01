Unpaid Wages: Judiciary workers halt planned nationwide strike

National Treasurer, Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN, Comrade Jimoh Alonge (l) addressing members of the Union during a peaceful protest at the entrance of the Court of Appeal, Three Arms Zone, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 19/04/2021

……give FG two-week grace period

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA– The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN, has halted its planned nationwide strike billed to commence on Monday, June 2.

The union, in a statement that was signed by the Public Relations Officer, PRO, National Judicial Council, NJC, Chapter, Mr. Joel Ebiloma, and made available to newsmen on Sunday, directed its members across the federation to suspend the planned industrial action for two weeks.

It said the decision followed a swift intervention by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, the Minister of Labour and critical stakeholders who have held series of meetings with JUSUN leaders in the past 48 hours.

“These meetings were between JUSUN of various Federal Judicial Bodies, Minister of Labour, and other stakeholders from the Judiciary as mandated by the Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“Having had several deliberations with the various stakeholders, NJC JUSUN is working round the clock to resolve all pending issues.

“In the aforesaid meetings that were held in the last 24 to 48 hours, it was resolved that we give the Minister of Labour and other critical stakeholders two weeks, to solve the pending problems with the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

“In the light of the above, we wish to state clearly that the NJC JUSUN hereby direct all staff to come to the office on Monday.

“This is to allow the relevant stakeholders engage the necessary authorities to ensure that the Accountant General of the Federation releases the Statutory Allocations to the Judiciary based on the 2025 Appropriation in which the arrears Wage Award, minimum wage and the 25%/35% salary increase have been captured.

“We salute the patience, courage, and understanding of all our respected members in this struggle.

“We believe that with the concerted effort and zeal shown by Our Able Secretary of the council Ahmed Gambo Saleh Esq the required funds will be released within the stated time frame and all of us shall have a cause to smile following our collective victory,” the statement added.

The development came as the Supreme Court and Federal High Court chapters of JUSUN pulled out of the proposed industrial action.

In separate statements by their Executives, the chapters said they were willing to give the leadership of the judiciary under the CJN the opportunity to address the issue of their unpaid dividends.

According to the Chairman of JUSUN, Supreme Court Chapter, Mr. Danladi Nda Y., the Excos had after an emergency meeting they held on May 31, resolved that the strike action would undermine efforts the CJN has made towards the betterment of the welfare of judiciary workers.

He noted that the CJN had earlier visited President Bola Tinubu in order to get the Federal Government to pay the outstanding allowances to judiciary staff members.

“Therefore, with her commendable steps, we owe her our unwavering support and gratitude by not joining in the strike,” he added.

Likewise, the Federal High Court Chapter of JUSUN, in a statement by its Chairman, Mr. Samuel Ikpatt, withdrew an earlier notice of strike action it issued to its members on May 30.

Mr. Ikpatt said the notice was inadvertently issued before the official communication from the national headquarters of the union.

“We hereby withdraw same while awaiting the strike notice from the National Congress. We count on your co-operation,” the statement further read.