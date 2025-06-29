UNIUYO Medical Lecturers begin indefinite strike over exclusion from VC Race

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Medical lecturers at the University of Uyo (UNIUYO), under the aegis of the Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), have embarked on an indefinite strike to protest their exclusion from the selection process for the next Vice Chancellor of the university.

The action, which began at midnight on Thursday, June 26, 2025, follows what the lecturers described as a deliberate omission of medical professionals from the advertised eligibility criteria for the position, set to be vacated by the incumbent Vice Chancellor, Professor Nyaudo Ndaeyo, in December.

In a letter dated June 25 and addressed to the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Dr. Muiz Banire (SAN), the association formally announced the withdrawal of their services. The letter, titled “Notice of Withdrawal of Service,” was signed by MDCAN-UNIUYO Chairman Dr. Ibiok Usendiah and Secretary Dr. Solomon Bassey. Copies were sent to several key stakeholders, including the Ministers of Education and Health, the Minister of State for Education, and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education.

The letter read in part: “An indefinite strike has been declared by MDCAN UUTH beginning from 12 a.m. on Thursday, June 26, 2025. The strike, which is total, will initially involve all activities of clinical lecturers with the University of Uyo. These activities include classroom lectures, seminar presentations, teaching rounds, practicals, symposia, research supervision, and the conduct of tests and examinations.”

The association expressed outrage over a response from the Pro-Chancellor to their earlier request for a revision of the selection criteria. According to MDCAN, the reply was not only dismissive but also contained language that was considered insulting to their professional standing.

“We are understandably mortified at the presumption that we, an association of medical doctors in academics and at the highest level of our professional practice, could be labeled as unschooled,” the letter stated. “This is a highly demeaning and unwarranted insult.”

MDCAN further condemned the Pro-Chancellor’s remarks as unbecoming of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and called for a full and unreserved apology.

The association listed two key conditions for ending the strike: A rejoinder in two national newspapers, affirming that a Postgraduate Medical Fellowship is acceptable in place of a PhD for Professors in Clinical Medicine.

A signed apology from the Pro-Chancellor to members of MDCAN for what they described as an “insulting” response to their civil plea.

The letter emphasized that these demands must also be recorded in the official proceedings of the university’s Governing Council “for posterity’s sake.”

As of press time, there was no official response from the university management or the Pro-Chancellor regarding the demands or the ongoing industrial action.