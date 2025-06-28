Uncle Sam at 90: Taking the whole package, by Muyiwa Adetiba

Muyiwa Adetiba

‘Young people starting out in television sometimes say to me: “I want to be you”. My stock reply is always: “Then you have to take the whole package.” That was Barbara Walters, the celebrated broadcaster, the first female face on TV in the US – aptly described as the most important woman in the history of television – sending out a message.

Her ‘package’ as revealed in her memoir, “Audition” contained many challenging moments. She talked about living with a sibling who was challenged; about love, marriage and relationships that proved very challenging; of motherhood and the strains and challenges of breaking glass ceilings. The odd 600 paged book is a story of highs and lows, of lessons learnt and perhaps most importantly, of stoic discipline.

Sam Oruru Amuka-Pemu CON, turned 90 on June 13. A befitting welcome worthy of royalty was laid out for him on the day at the Eko Hotel. The hall was full, yet almost everybody who attended felt honoured to be invited. They included an eclectic mix of young and old professional colleagues, friends nurtured over the years, and political elites of the day. This was after all, a night for the oldest Publisher in Nigeria, and more poignantly, the oldest practicing journalist in the history of the country. There are many parallels between his life journey and that of Barbara Walters including professional longevity. As Writer, Columnist, Editor and Publisher, he has been in the public eye and a position of influence for over six decades. Rare is that journalist today in Nigeria who would not want to end up like Uncle Sam. To these people, I say on his behalf: “you might have to take the whole package.”

Uncle Sam was in thirties when he had a life-saving surgery. It was also lifestyle-changing. The hitherto carefree, almost bohemian socialite had to cut out many things. He became a spartan, very spartan drinker – ‘know yourself no be curse’ – would be his reply if you tried to nudge him beyond a glass of the weakest of alcohol. He took to tea, weak tea with lots of milk, and crackers biscuit, he embraced three course meals with lots of fruits. This dietary discipline has stood him in good stead over the years. He had always been a good sportsman. But he became more intentional about sports and physical exercise. He went from squash which I played regularly with him in the 70s, to an attempt at golf which he tried to drag me into, to swimming and finally to yoga. All of these are a testament to a resolute, determined mind. Some of these you might have to do, whatever genes you inherit, if you seek a wholesome longevity as well.

Uncle Sam was still in his forties when he lost out at the Punch. Until he was abruptly locked out that fateful day, he had barely worked outside the walls of a newspaper in all his adult life. Someone who was therefore, used to the power and influence of the media, someone who could casually devote a page to a cause or simply to oblige a friend, suddenly found himself stripped of media power. He became a fish out of water. ‘It was like being dead’ he told me when we talked about it. But he adapted. He became a fisherman. Unfortunately, apart from the antics of the captains of his trawlers, his temperament and generosity – I was a beneficiary as I enjoyed free fish and shrimps regularly – couldn’t make the business viable.

This fish eventually found his way to familiar waters with the founding of Vanguard. That he survived despite the scars, is another testament to his resilience; his adaptability. Vanguard itself has had challenges like any business in Nigeria. In addition, the media landscape has changed irretrievably with the digital revolution. I and some other mentees, had counselled him to cut down staff in line with the times. He has demurred simply because he couldn’t think of laying people off without fully paying them their entitlements. That is the humane side that is typical of Uncle Sam. Many of his domestic staff have also been with him for four, five decades.

My first time of going to his house was in the early 70s when I was ‘ordered’ there to submit a script. It was a bungalow with beautiful artworks which introduced me to the world of art. That he still lives in the same premises, now in a storied building by the bungalow, says something about his inner contentment because it cannot be for lack of options. His favourite place is the balcony where he usually serves his guests – no matter how high-up – biscuits and tea. I have also never seen him in exotic cars. Part of his package therefore, must be contentment. It is probably what makes it difficult for leaders to compromise him. The most notable aspect of him though, is his generosity. I can’t think of any material thing that Uncle Sam can’t give away. More important is his generosity of spirit: his willingness to extend himself to help others. These, and the premium he puts on friendship, are what must have made people to be always around him. He is free with the high and the low, yet he is a traditionalist who puts premium more on age than position and believes that a certain deference must be accorded an elder.

Finally, to those out there who want to be like Uncle Sam, and they must be many considering the life he has led, I will quote a few lines from Rudyard Kipling’s poem, titled “If”. ‘If you can watch the things you have given your life to broken; And stoop and build them up with broken tools. If you can hold on when there is nothing in you’; Except the Will that says ‘Hold On. If you can talk with crowds and keep your virtue; Or walk with Kings nor lose the common touch’. These lines, among other attributes, approximate the package that is Uncle Sam. Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, at the Thanksgiving Service held for Uncle Sam last week, described him as ‘a very good man. One of the kindest men I have ever met’. That encapsulates the package for me and I have nothing more to add to this statement except to pray for goodness and kindness to follow Uncle Sam throughout his remaining years on earth. Uncle Sam to me, has been an employer who became a trainer, who became a mentor, who became a friend.

Last line. Pastor Ighodalo anointed Uncle Sam a Pastor before ending the service. While it is nice to take a pastoral anointing to the grave, I don’t know how Pastor Sam Amuka will sit on our dear, irreverent, ‘naughty ninety’ Uncle Sam.