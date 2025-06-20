UN urges parties to ‘give peace a chance’ on Iran-Israel war

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pleaded Friday with all sides to “give peace a chance” in the Iran-Israel conflict, warning that the violence could spiral out of control.

“To the parties to the conflict — the potential parties to the conflict — and to the Security Council as the representative of the international community, I have a simple and clear message: Give peace a chance,” Guterres said, in a veiled reference to the United States, which is considering intervening militarily to support Israel.

Addressing a Security Council session on the war, Guterres said: “We are not drifting toward crisis — we are racing toward it.”

“We are not witnessing isolated incidents — we are on course to potential chaos,” he said.

“The expansion of this conflict could ignite a fire that no one can control. We must not let that happen.”