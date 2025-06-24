UN strongly condemns Damascus church bombing as death toll rises to 25

Damascus church bombing.

The United Nations has condemned a suicide bombing on Sunday at a Damascus church that killed 25 worshippers, including women and children, during mass.



No fewer than 60 churchgoers were also wounded in the attack.



A gunman opened fire inside the Greek Orthodox St. Elias Church in the Dweila neighbourhood before detonating an explosive vest, according to reports.



Photos and video from inside the church showed a heavily damaged altar and pews covered in broken glass.



UN Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemned the attack, describing it as a “heinous crime”.



The UN chief expressed his deepest condolences to the families of those killed and wished a swift recovery to the injured.



“All perpetrators of terrorism must be held accountable,” Stéphane Dujarric, his spokesperson, said on Monday.



Guterres noted that the Syrian interim authorities had attributed the attack to the terrorist group ISIL, also known as Da’esh, based on preliminary investigations, and he called for a thorough and impartial probe.



“The Secretary-General reaffirms the commitment of the United Nations to supporting the Syrian people in their pursuit of peace, dignity, and justice,” Dujarric added.



UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen echoed the condemnation, denouncing the bombing “in the strongest possible terms.”



Pedersen urged authorities to investigate the attack and ensure accountability.



He also called for unity in rejecting terrorism, extremism, incitement and the targeting of any community in Syria, which has been a patchwork of different faiths throughout its history.



Adam Abdelmoula, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Syria, described the incident as a “deliberate attack on a place of worship”.



Abdelmoula stressed that it had targeted civilians, including women and children, gathered in prayer.

“There is no room for violence and extremism,” he said, urging solidarity as Syria moves toward recovery and reconciliation.



Abdelmoula reiterated the UN’s continued support for the Syrian people and called for all possible steps to be taken to protect civilians, prevent future attacks and bring perpetrators to justice.

Vanguard News