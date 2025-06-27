UN calls for restraint after deadly Kenya protests

A man waves a Kenyan flag as demonstrators march in downtown Nairobi on June 25, 2025 during a planned day of protest marking the first anniversary of the storming of the parliament. Thousands of protesters took to Kenya’s streets on Wednesday to mark a year since people stormed parliament at the peak of anti-government demonstrations, despite fears that they would be met by state-backed gangs and police violence. At least 60 people were killed last year by security forces in weeks of protests over tax rises and the dire economic situation for young Kenyans. Activists and families of victims have called for peaceful demonstrations to mark a year since the deadliest day of the unrest when parliament was invaded. (Photo by Luis TATO / AFP)

The UN says it is monitoring the situation in Kenya in the wake of deadly anti-government protests on Wednesday.



No fewer than 400 people were injured, including police officers, although the official death toll has not been confirmed, with estimates ranging from eight to 16.



The demonstrations marked the anniversary of the 2024 anti-tax protests, when 60 people were reportedly killed and dozens abducted by the police.



This year, anger intensified following the death of blogger Albert Ojwan, 31, who died in police custody earlier this month.



The demonstrators reportedly targeted government and police offices, chanted for the occupation of the presidential residence and attacked, looted and burned shops and businesses in Nairobi.



On Thursday, as smoke still rose from torched buildings in Nairobi, the UN human rights office, OHCHR, released a statement expressing concern.



Alarmed by reports that protesters had been wounded or killed by gunfire, OHCHR stressed that under international human rights law, law enforcement should only use lethal force.



It said that this should even be when strictly necessary to protect life or prevent serious injury from an imminent threat.



The office welcomed the announcement that Kenya’s Independent Policing Oversight Authority will investigate the incidents.



The UN human rights office underlined the need for “prompt, thorough, independent and transparent investigations to bring those responsible to justice” and prevent recurrence.



OHCHR also called for calm and restraint.



UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric echoed these concerns at the daily press briefing in New York.

“We are obviously concerned about the violence we have seen in Kenya.



”We are closely monitoring the situation. We are very saddened by the loss of life,” Dujarric said.

He also reiterated concerns over the reported gunshot wounds and welcomed plans for oversight investigations.



At a press conference, Kenyan Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen accused protesters of attempting to unconstitutionally enact “regime change.”



Murkomen also said nine police stations were attacked, dozens of vehicles destroyed and five guns were stolen.

Vanguard News