U.S.-Based Nigerian, Mathew Ogieva, shines as Grand Award Judge at ISEF 75 

Mr Mathew Ogieva, a U.S.-based Nigerian and visionary in geoscience and data innovation, has continued to leave an indelible mark on global Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) advancement.

Ogieva, in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in on Tuesday, said he served as Grand Award Judge at the 75th Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 75th ISEF was held from May 10 to May 17 in Columbus, Ohio, the world’s largest annual STEM competition for pre-college students.

It is an annual science fair in the United States, owned and sponsored by the Society for Science, a non-profir organisation based in Washington DC.

Ogieva, therefore, described the event as “world’s largest and most prestigious science competition featuring nearly 1,700 participants from over 60 countries.

“In the Earth and Environmental Sciences category, I helped to evaluate over 70 groundbreaking projects, bringing my expertise and passion to the forefront of global youth innovation.

“My influence spans coast to coast and beyond, having judged at California Science and Engineering Fair (CSEF 2025) – California Lutheran University, Earth and Environmental Science category.”

He said that his judging legacy was not just on projects, but in igniting purpose and mentorship across continents.

“I am currently serving on the 2026 CSEF Judging Advisory Committee.

“State Science Day & STEP Fair (Ohio, April 2025) – Under the Ohio Academy of Science, Terra NYC STEM Fair (March 2025) – Held at New York University (NYU) – Tandon School of Engineering

“Technovation Girls Global Competition (2025) – Evaluating tech solutions by girls in over 60 countries and Virginia Junior Academy of Science (VJAS, May 2025) – Championing science excellence among youth in Virginia,” he said.

NAN reports that Ogieva’s extraordinary ability lies not only in scientific expertise but in uplifting the next generation of global problem-solvers and he is proud to strengthen ties in Nigeria to advance scientific innovation.