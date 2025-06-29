Two feared dead as tipper rams into traders in Taraba

FILE IMAGE

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

JALINGO — Tragedy struck in the Mile Six area of Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, on Friday, when a sand-laden tipper lost control and ploughed into a crowd of traders and bystanders, leaving at least two people feared dead and several others injured.

Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred after one of the truck’s tyres reportedly burst while it was speeding, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The tipper veered off the road and rammed into people by the roadside, triggering panic and chaos in the area.

“It was horrifying. People were shouting and running. Some were trapped under the vehicle. Those of us nearby quickly rushed to help the victims,” a witness recounted.

The injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital by good Samaritans who acted as first responders before emergency services arrived at the scene.

The driver of the truck was reportedly apprehended by residents and handed over to security operatives for further investigation.