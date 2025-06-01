Two dead, 559 arrested during Champions League final celebrations

Two people died in France and 559 were arrested during celebrations after Paris Saint Germain’s stunning Champions League final victory over Inter Milan, the French interior ministry said on Sunday.

A 17-year-old was stabbed to death in the southwestern town of Dax during a gathering to celebrate the Parisians’ victory, while a woman riding a scooter died after she was hit by a car in the southwest of Paris, the ministry said, adding that 559 people were arrested, including 491 in the capital.