Turnah visits Ogbuku, commends NDDC leadership

The acting Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State has held a closed-door meeting with the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Samuel Ogbuku.

Turnah, in an interview after the meeting stated that their discussions were productive and inspiring, centring on the significant development and infrastructure changes occurring in the Niger Delta under Ogbuku’s leadership.

Turnah seized the opportunity to express gratitude to Ogbuku for various developmental initiatives undertaken by the NDDC, particularly in Bayelsa State.

According to him, the Bayelsa State PDP and the people of the State are extremely proud of the remarkable work Ogbuku is doing at the NDDC, particularly his efforts at advancing the region’s development in ways that are both unimaginable and unprecedented.

Turnah highlighted some of the bold developmental footprints of the Ogbuku led management team of the NDDC to include the Light Up Niger Delta solar power scheme, the completion and connecting to national grid of the 132/33KVA electricity sub – station in Ondo State, the completion and commissioning of the Ogbia – Nembe Road in Bayelsa State, the inauguration of the 600 meter Ibeno Bridge in Akwa Ibom State, and the commissioning of the first phase of the 9.8km Abraka – Oben Road in Edo State.

He also mentioned the projected 2025 completion timeline for the Kaa-Ataba Road in Rivers State, the acquisition of a suitable NDDC office building in Bayelsa State, and the completion of the NDDC International Training Centre, Otuokpoti, Ogbia Local Government Area of which meets international standards in Otuokpoti, Bayelsa State as visible signs of progress in the Niger Delta region.

Turnah also lauded the NDDC Youth Internship Scheme, which engages a record-breaking ten thousand young people across the region, the successful hosting of the Niger Delta summit alongside several other life changing programs and infrastructural development projects completed and ongoing across the region.

He extended deep appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Dr. Ogbuku and assembling what he described as the most effective and visionary leadership team in the history of the NDDC.

Turnah noted that the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda was being visibly and positively felt across the Niger Delta through the tireless efforts and people focused leadership of the Ogbuku led NDDC Management team.

Ogbuku, on his part, expressed delight over Turnah’s visit and called for greater partnership, collaboration, and cooperation among political leaders in the region.

He noted that the region’s political and economic interests would be better protected if leaders worked together irrespective of political differences and ideologies.