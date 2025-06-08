Troops rescue 65 kidnapped victims, arrest 80 suspects, deactivate 27 illegal refineries – Defence Headquarters

Defence Headquarters.

By: Kingsley Omonobi

In a comprehensive crackdown on criminal activities across the country in May 2025, joint military operations rescued 65 kidnapped victims and arrested over 80 suspects, including terrorists’ logistics suppliers, kidnappers, and oil theft perpetrators, according to the Defence Headquarters.

North East (Operation Hadin Kai): Multiple offensives in Borno and Yobe states led to the rescue of 22 kidnapped victims and arrest of 16 terrorist collaborators.

Over 6 terrorists were arrested; several others neutralized.

Large cache of arms, IEDs, vehicles, motorcycles, and over ₦38,900 recovered.

12 additional victims escaped from terrorist camps and were rescued.

North West (Operation Fasin Yamma):

Operations across Sokoto, Kaduna, Zamfara, and Katsina states.

4 kidnapped victims rescued, several terrorists eliminated, and 3 arrested.

One female terrorist ally and three others arrested in Niger and Sokoto.

North Central (Operation Safe Haven & Whirl Stroke):

Operations in Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue, Kogi, and Taraba states.

11 kidnapped victims rescued, several extremists neutralized, and over 20 suspects arrested.

Seizures included arms, ammo, motorcycles, livestock, and ₦534,600.

Raids uncovered military uniforms and weapons from a suspect’s residence in Nasarawa.

South East (Operation Udoka):

Arrested 4 criminals in Ebonyi and Anambra.

Arms, ammunition, and a vehicle recovered.

Niger Delta (Operation Delta Safe):

27 illegal refinery sites deactivated.

Recovery of over 77,000 litres of stolen crude, 10,340 litres of illegally refined AGO, 2,700 litres of DPK, and 1,240 litres of PMS.

27 oil thieves arrested; over 96 items recovered including boats, engines, tanks, and drilling machines.

Delta & Bayelsa States:

13 vandals and criminals arrested in coordinated operations.

Weapons, mobile phones, laptops, TV sets, and vehicles recovered.

Military’s Strategic Focus: Major General Markus Kangye emphasized the military’s dual kinetic and non-kinetic approach to operations, stressing efforts to minimize civilian casualties while ensuring the security of lives, property, and national infrastructure.

“Our troops remain resilient and professional. Their commitment is evident in the success of recent operations across all regions,” said Kangye.

The Defence Headquarters reaffirmed its dedication to maintaining national security and commended the bravery of troops involved in ongoing operations.