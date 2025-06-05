Tribe, religion driving current govt — Amaechi

Mr Rotimi Amaechi, a former governor of Rivers State, in this interview monitored on Arise television, speaks on his political journey and achievements. Amaechi, a former Minister of Transportation, also expresses concerns about Nigeria’s current electoral system and the lack of focus on legacy in modern politics. Excerpts:

Much of your time has been consumed by your involvement in Nigerian politics. With age and experience, does it get easier?

Let’s set the ground rules. I agreed to this interview on the understanding that we wouldn’t discuss politics. There are only three political matters I’d like to clarify before we move on to social issues.

First, nobody made me governor. God did. God, Peter Odili and the Nigerian judiciary made it possible.

Nobody else. As journalists, no one has ever asked the man who claims he made me governor how he did it. Nobody has asked him that question.

So how did you become governor?

I don’t know. I went to court. Perhaps my lawyer knows—he’s now the Attorney-General, so you should ask him. What I’m trying to make very clear is that I did not become governor in anyone’s favour. It’s also not true that I called Mohammed bin Adoke from Abuja to Port Harcourt to say that Nyesom Wike asked me to make him Commissioner for Finance and I refused. That’s not how it happened. I wanted him as Chief of Staff so I could supervise him directly. I never offered him the position of Commissioner for Finance.

I’m saying this now because I don’t want to trade words with children. I simply don’t. We’ve finished with politics.

When you say you wanted to supervise him, does that mean you felt he was a bit of a renegade?

I don’t want to discuss politics. I’ve said I respect him as a governor and that’s the end of it. He made himself Chief of Staff, governor, and minister. Let’s leave it there.

Do you feel satisfied with what you’ve achieved at 60? Would you describe yourself as a man of substance?

Every time I speak, I begin by thanking God. Then I thank Peter Odili and his wife for the roles they played in my life. I’ve said to my wife and children that no matter what happens, I’ll never go against the Odilis. They’ve done things to me, things that could make one scream, but I hold back because I believe God used them in my life. So, to respect God, I must respect them.

Looking back on your achievements, you’ve said the rest was hard work. But again, that sounds political…

Let me just say this: if the current chairman of INEC had been in office in 2015, we wouldn’t have won. That’s an important point. We were lucky to have Attahiru Jega. He ensured some level of transparency. The current chairman can’t be compared to Jega. When we wanted to register APC, Jega opened the door and allowed the process. This one, even if you comply with all the requirements, won’t register you. INEC is already biased. But again, please don’t take me back to politics.

You must be proud of your accomplishments. You’ve certainly achieved more than most…

It’s not because I’m the best. I simply made the most of the opportunities I was given. When I became Speaker of the Parliament, Peter Odili felt I deserved it. I performed my duties and was later elected Chairman of the Speakers’ Forum. Since I left, I wonder if that Forum even still exists. Later, I became governor by the grace of God, Peter Odili, the people of Rivers State, and the judiciary. The judiciary pronounced me governor.

And did you perform well as governor?

Absolutely and I’m ready for you to call people in Rivers State to confirm it. While others are making noise about building 12 flyovers, I built six and didn’t shout about it. I didn’t call the president to commission anything.

I built primary schools—let any other governor in Rivers State come forward with a better record. I built secondary schools that looked like universities: two children per room. I even brought in Indian agencies to manage them, along with science teachers from India. And now, sadly, those schools are abandoned and vandalised. That breaks my heart.

We tried to build a new city with a 24-hour power supply. It was abandoned and vandalised too. But give me an assignment, and I will deliver.

You also served as a federal minister. What were some key projects you completed?

I began and completed the Lagos–Ibadan railway. I began and completed the Lekki Deep Sea Port. In Kano, I completed an inland dry port and insisted the investor build a secondary school and primary school for local children, which he did.

I started the Kano–Kaduna railway and completed Kaduna–Abuja, which President Goodluck Jonathan had initiated. I also started the Kaduna–Maradi railway. When I take on an assignment, I deliver it without resorting to insults or unnecessary drama.

Do you think most politicians today care about their names and character?

Sadly, no. Many don’t care about legacy or the shame their actions may bring to their children.

As you reflect on turning 60, have you changed personally? And has Nigeria changed in that time?

A lot has changed. Have I changed? Yes, for good, I hope. Has Nigeria changed? In some areas, yes. In others, we’ve regressed.

Is the country progressing or regressing overall?

That’s hard to say. In some aspects, yes; in others, no. It feels like the system has been captured, with electoral institutions now used as political tools.

If electoral reform is not happening, how does that make you feel as a former public official?

I once said I wish the National Assembly could amend the Constitution to keep Jega in office until real electoral reform was achieved. Because without reforms, you need a man of conscience. Jega was that. Even though the system wasn’t perfect, he made it transparent enough for people to believe in the process. That’s how we won in 2015.

And you don’t believe that exists today?

No. If I were the current INEC chairman, for the sake of my name, I would have resigned. INEC has already taken sides. They’re blocking the registration of new political parties, which is unconstitutional.

But in fairness, hasn’t the current INEC chairman proposed some reforms?

He may have proposed reforms, but to whose benefit? If opposition parties aren’t allowed to register, then what’s the point of reforms?

Are you referring to the opposition coalition you’re part of? A new party perhaps?

Whether new or existing, the Electoral Act allows the registration of parties. The current government doesn’t obey the law, not even the Constitution.

In 1999, at just 34, you were elected into the Rivers State House of Assembly and became Speaker. How significant was that breakthrough, and were you hesitant to fully commit to politics at the time?

At 34, I became Speaker. The process then was more transparent than it is today. If you lost an election and went to court, you could trust the verdict. As young as I was, I got elected and did my job. I served for eight years. We had an opposition party, APP, and managing them wasn’t easy, but I did everything to ensure both the ruling and opposition parties worked together for the state. Then at 42, I became governor.

Was there an ideological reason behind your entry into politics? Or was it about power and recognition?



Let me flip that question: based on what I’ve told you, would you say it was transformative or not?

That’s a fair point, but I’m asking about your motivation.

I ran a free education programme in Rivers State. Not just free—it nearly became compulsory. We were careful with the funds, but it worked. Private schools began to shut down because parents were moving their kids to government schools. We reduced class sizes from 150 to 25 or 30. We built proper secondary schools—1,000 students, 2 children per room, 25 per class. And I modelled the primary schools after what I saw in Australia.

I made sure each community had one. We also built primary healthcare centres, hired 400 doctors to add to the existing 200, bought 600 cars for them, and built housing for those in rural areas. If you visit, you’ll see. I can even raise funds for you to take a tour.

What would you say your greatest achievement was during your time as governor?

It’s hard to pick one, but education stands out. I wanted to make sure children in Rivers State had a future. Before we came in, the idea of free education was laughable. But we made it real and not just free, but quality. Students were given uniforms, books, and proper school environments. That mattered to me. Health was also critical. We built over 160 primary healthcare centres across the state, employed professionals, and equipped them. The goal was to make basic healthcare accessible to the people—especially in rural areas.

What values or principles guided these choices?

Justice, equity, and a strong belief that government should serve the people. I also believe in God. That’s not just something I say—it genuinely shapes how I think and act. I constantly remind myself that I’ll give account to God for what I do here. That helps keep me grounded.

What are your thoughts on Nigeria’s current political leadership?

I’m being very careful not to speak about the current government. But generally speaking, I think the focus should be on competence, not tribe or religion. If someone is capable, let them lead—regardless of where they’re from.

Some Nigerians have called for a restructuring of the country. Where do you stand on that?

I support restructuring, but not as an excuse to divide the country. For me, restructuring means giving more power and resources to the states so they can develop at their own pace. That includes state police. But it must come with checks and balances because we’ve seen how governors behave with absolute power.

What would you tell young Nigerians who feel hopeless about the future?

Don’t give up. This country has potential—immense potential. I understand the frustration; things aren’t easy. But if you run away, who will fix it? Stay informed, get involved, and demand accountability from your leaders. Change takes time, but it’s possible.

If you had the chance to do anything differently in your life, what would it be?

Maybe I’d speak less and listen more. Sometimes I was too blunt, and too fast to speak. But I’ve learned. And as I grow older, I see the wisdom in silence.

Do you have any regrets?

Not many. I did what I believed was right at the time. I worked hard. I made mistakes, of course—but I tried to serve. If I have any regret, it’s that some of the projects we built with such care are now abandoned. That’s painful. You put your heart into something, and then someone else lets it rot.

How do you want to be remembered?

As someone who tried. A man who worked for his people, who wasn’t perfect but gave it his all. A father, who cared, a husband who tried, and a leader who refused to steal.

And what’s next for you?

Only God knows. I’m still active, and still involved. But I’ve also learned that sometimes it’s okay to step back, to rest, and to reflect. I’m open to what God wants me to do next.