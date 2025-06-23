Armed robbers stab 200-Level student of Niger varsity to death

Stock photo of a knife.

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna.

Tragedy struck the campus of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBUL), Lapai, on Monday as a 200-level student was reportedly stabbed to death by suspected armed robbers.

The unfortunate incident, which occurred just hours ago, has thrown the university community into mourning and sparked concerns over the safety of students in the area.

According to eyewitnesses, the student—whose name is Jafar—was attacked by unidentified assailants in what is believed to be a robbery gone wrong. The attackers reportedly fled the scene after inflicting fatal injuries on the victim.

The Niger State Police Command has confirmed the incident. In a brief statement, the Command disclosed that armed police officers have been deployed to Lapai to ensure peace and forestall further unrest in the area.

“We are aware of the unfortunate incident involving a student of IBBUL. Our officers are on the ground, and investigations have commenced to bring the perpetrators to justice,” a police spokesperson said.