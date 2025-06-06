Tottenham sack Postecoglou despite Europa League triumph

Postecoglou

Tottenham Hotspur have announced the departure of Head Coach Ange Postecoglou despite his recent Europa League win with the side.

The decision comes following an internal review of performances and what the club describes as “significant reflection.”

Postecoglou, who arrived from Celtic in the summer of 2023, leaves after two seasons in charge. His tenure was marked by a return to the club’s trademark attacking football and culminated in a historic UEFA Europa League triumph last month in Bilbao—Tottenham’s first European silverware since the 1984 UEFA Cup.

“Ange will always be remembered as only the third manager in our history to deliver a European trophy, alongside legendary figures Bill Nicholson and Keith Burkinshaw,” the club said in a statement. “This achievement will live with us all forever.”

Despite that success, the club’s domestic form was a growing concern. After a promising start to the 2023/24 Premier League season, Spurs managed just 78 points from their last 66 league games—culminating in what the club described as their “worst-ever Premier League finish.”

“At times there were extenuating circumstances—in particular injuries and the decision to prioritise our European campaign,” the statement continued. “Whilst winning the Europa League ranks as one of the Club’s greatest moments, we cannot base our decision on emotions aligned to this triumph.”

The Board unanimously agreed that a change was needed to “compete on multiple fronts” and “give us the best chance of success going forward.”

“This has been one of the toughest decisions we have had to make,” the statement added. “It is not one we have taken lightly, nor one we have rushed to conclude.”

The club thanked Postecoglou for laying a solid foundation with its young squad, acknowledging his impact and wishing him the best for the future. “He will always be welcome back at our home,” it said.

No replacement has been named, but the club confirmed that news on the appointment of a new head coach will be announced in due course.