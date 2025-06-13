Tiv Land Dispute: Court to decide on monarch, firm’s joinder July 24

By Henry Ojelu

A Nasarawa State High Court sitting in Obi has fixed July 24, 2025, for ruling on the application filed by the Olosoho of Agwatashi and Farm Network Services seeking to be joined in a land dispute suit filed by 21 Tiv communities against the Nasarawa State government and others challenging the unlawful Executive Order No. 3 of 2023 by the Executive Governor Abdullahi Sule to takeover their ancestral lands without legislation and the relevant laws.

Justice Solomon Ayenaje set the date after hearing separate arguments yesterday from the counsel to the applicants seeking to be joined to the suit commenced by Originating Summons, Prof. A. Kana, SAN, and Mr. A.U. Idris, as well as a counter-argument from the plaintiffs’ counsel, Mr. Jerry Aondo, SAN.

The Tiv plaintiffs, led by Aondo Tivlumun, Dr. Francis Uger, Upav Felix Saaior, and 15 others, are challenging what they describe as the unlawful and forceful acquisition of their 10,000 hectares of ancestral land by the state government and its agents.

They are seeking a declaration in an action vide the Court’s interpretation that the acquisition—allegedly carried out without lawful justification, consent, or compensation—is illegal.

The affected villages include Akaha, Utsuwa, Usula, Udugh, and Chabo, all in Awe and Obi Local Government Areas.

Defendants in the suit include the Governor of Nasarawa State, the state Attorney-General, the Ministries of Lands and Survey, Ministry of Agriculture, and the Nigerian Army.

At an earlier hearing on May 27, the court ordered all parties to maintain the status quo pending the final determination of the case and adjourned to June 11 for the hearing of applications from parties seeking to be joined.

During Wednesday’s session, Prof. Kana, SAN, counsel to the Olosoho of Agwatashi, argued that his client has a substantial interest as the custodian of the land in dispute and should be joined in the suit.

He cited relevant legal provisions to support the motion, stressing that the monarch has vested interests in the 10,000 hectares at the centre of the controversy.

Similarly, Mr. A. U. Idris, counsel to Farm Network Services seeking to be joined, urged the court to allow his client’s joinder, noting that the final outcome of the case would directly affect the company which he claims has 450 hectares which forms part of the 10,000 hectares acquired by the Government.

Opposing the applications, Mr. Jerry Aondo, SAN, counsel to the plaintiffs, urged the court to reject the requests, insisting that the applicants are not necessary parties in the suit.

He maintained that the suit is primarily seeking judicial interpretation of land acquisition laws vis a vis Executive Order No. 3 of 2023 and does not require the presence of the applicants to proceed.

Aondo further argued that there is no legal nexus between the parties seeking to be joined and the subject matter of the suit.

He also asked the court to dismiss any request for a stay of proceedings. He also informed the Court that the preservative order made by the Court is been violated.

However, the Counsel representing the Government and its agencies for 1st – 5th Defendants Alhassan Sabo (Director Civil Litigation) was quick rebute same stating that his Clients are in obedience of the orders of the Court made on 27th May, 2025 made in line with Order 40 Rule 4 of the Rules of Court.

After listening to all submissions, Justice Ayenaje adjourned ruling on the joinder applications to July 24, 2025 and further urge parties to abide strictly with the orders of Court.