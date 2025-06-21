TITI: Atiku goes fully romantic

“I am proud to say that I couldn’t have married a better wife”. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar made the romantic revelation last weekend during the 75th birthday celebration of his wife, Hajia Titi, in Abuja. The event was attended by close friends and political associates.

Hajia Titi, according to her husband, got married to him against their parents’ wishes and in the most daring way, with only two friends and no family members present. Today, the couple has been married for more than 50 years.

“Titi has been a blessing beyond measure to me and our family”, Atiku spoke glowingly of his wife at the grand celebration. Reflecting on their early days together, the former VP earlier recounted how their marriage began with no support from their two families.

“On the occasion of my beloved wife Titi’s 75th birthday anniversary celebrations, I am proud to say that I couldn’t have married a better wife”, he said. “Titi and I got married against our parents’ wishes in the most daring way, with no family members, with only two friends”. Also celebrating the celebrant, her son, Adamu Atiku Abubakar, who is Commissioner, Adamawa State Ministry of Works and Energy Development, wrote: “We honour a true pillar in our lives, my dear mother, Her Excellency, Hajiya Titi Atiku Abubakar, on the occasion of her 75th birthday.

“Today, I celebrate the most important woman in my life — my mother, a woman of deep strength, quiet wisdom, endless love, and unshakable grace. “You have been my greatest gift, my guide, my shield, my silent warrior in the shadows, praying, pushing, and paving the way, even when no one saw. “You’ve loved me fiercely, taught me patiently, and stood by me through every season.

“Today is not just your birthday. It’s a reminder that God truly gifted me with someone rare and precious.

“Thank you for being everything a mother should be… and more.

“May this new chapter bring you joy, peace, health, and all your heart desires”. Amina Titi Atiku Abubakar, an advocate for women and child, is the founder of Women Trafficking and Child Labour Eradication Foundation (WOTCLEF) and the initiator of the private bill that led to the establishment of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP). She married Atiku, then a young customs officer, in 1971, before attending Kaduna Polytechnic.

Apart from English, she speaks Yoruba and Hausa languages fluently. She converted from Christianity to Islam after her marriage. In 1999, when her husband became vice president, she started an advocacy to end forced prostitution and other forms of human trafficking.