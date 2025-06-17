Tinubu’s visit: Benue declares Wednesday work-free day

President Bola Tinubu

The Benue Government has declared Wednesday, June 18, a work-free day.

The declaration was announced in a statement by Mrs Deborah Aber, Secretary to the State Government, on Tuesday in Makurdi.

“This is in honour of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who is scheduled for a one-day visit to the state.

“The visit is to commiserate with the government and people of the state over incessant security challenges.

“Note, however, that those engaged in essential services like health workers, security agencies and banks are exempted from this holiday,” she said.

Aber urged Benue residents to come out en masse to receive the President and his entourage.