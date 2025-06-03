Tinubu’s two years: Still hoping

By SUNNY IKHIOYA

In the weeks leading up to the May 29 anniversary date President Bola Tinubu was sworn into office, we have been serenaded by the vuvuzela-type noise from the government propaganda machinery. Chest-beating, stupendous growth, superficial economic figures, waves of decampees, projects upon projects launching, and many more. They are grinning from ear to ear, while the people are subdued with hope as the only thing to cling on to.

Someone said that as long as President Tinubu is in power, there will be no bad government because the perpetual critics are the ones now in power. You can see it from the media responses coming out of their camp. They still behave as if they are in opposition, fighting at the slightest opportunity as part of their strategy; it is in their character. So, in a situation like this, what can we deduce in our assessment of the past two years? From the government side, the perception is of excellent economic growth, increased income, steady and free floating currency, increased taxes, and developmental projects.

But on the reality side, it is a different story of poverty, lack and want. It is a story of killings, kidnappings, terrorism, sorrow, tears and blood. The figures from the government side are huge and encouraging, but the realities on the ground are different. The only ones happy with this development and applauding the government are the International Monetary Fund, IMF, and the World Bank.

They are ready to pump Nigeria with more loans. They are happy because their goal and purpose as it affects the Nigerian economy is being achieved. Keep the people squeezed and tight with the removal of all subsidies and reduce the value of our currency, something that they are not practising in their own countries. The wailers are helpless, nothing they can do to make the government change its ways. In fact, they are ready to inflict more harsh regimes on the people through the removal of energy subsidies and new taxes. They say that they have done well but let us look at the realities on ground.

On the morning of May 29, 2023, fuel was N197 per litre, while the naira to dollar rate was N460. What is the position today? That is what people are talking about: the reality on ground, not propaganda, not excuses. You cannot give yourself passmark when there is so much suffering in the land; and when juxtaposed with those of us who are in politics and people in government, the difference is very clear.

In his anniversary speech, the President said: “Once again, I acknowledge the sacrifices many Nigerians have made and continue to make as we reposition our country, not just for today but for generations yet unborn. Our journey is not over, but our direction is clear. ” The general perception is that ordinary folks are the ones bearing the burden of these sacrifices that are being imposed on them. Renowned Chartered Accountant, Blakey Ijezie, remarked that “pain without planning isn’t reform, it is recklessness.” I agree with him. The manner in which the reforms are being pushed through is too brutal to the plight of the masses. After all, what is the purpose of government? You claim that our net reserve has moved from $3.7bn to $23.11bn. How are the people feeling the impact when some states have not deemed it fit to introduce the minimum wage structure? Also, why is it not impacting the value of our naira? When propaganda is too much, it becomes very difficult to know the true position of things.

Our biggest challenge is insecurity. What are the true positions of things? Every day, there is news of one bombing or the other on enemy enclaves. The next day, you will read about attacks on our military bases. What is really happening? Is there no way that we can mobilise our forces and defeat these bad elements once and for all? We should look at the Sri Lankan example against the Tamil Tigers. These people will never sheathe their swords unless they are forced by superior powers. It is not a matter of kinetic or non- kinetic warfare. They are hardened and indoctrinated, and the possibility of death do not scare them. Our combined armed forces must consider a final push, from all corners, to bring these perpetual terrorists down to their knees.

The perennial nature of this battle is making our armed forces appear weak. We must evolve better strategies to overturn the situation. In doing this, we must not lose sight of the foreign angle. Like the economic saboteurs, we also have the military arm doing everything possible to make sure this country remains destabilised. Let us trace the source of these foreign supports and plug the holes. This is with special interest in our religious bodies and representatives. Many of them are generally working against the interest of the nation.

Forget about all of our high sounding economic figures and the rest, if we do not put the insecurity issues to bed, all will be vanity; it is as good as doing nothing, because the little you have put in place will be destroyed. Maybe, just maybe, if the insecurity situation has been properly brought under check, the food inflation that we are experiencing now will not be there. The enemies are all over our lands, in the forests and bushes. Why has it been so difficult to eliminate these obvious threats to our combined existence? If people are doing this because of affiliations to religious and ethnic constituents, they are not doing anybody a favour, because in the long run it will affect everybody.

This challenge is general to everyone in this country and must be wiped out with all the forces at our disposal. The President also acknowledged this in his May 29 speech thus: “Without a responsive and reliable national security infrastructure that can protect lives and properties, our economy will not perform optimally, and those who seek to harm us will impair and disrupt our way of life. Our administration is committed to the security and safety of our people. For our government, protecting our people and their peaceful way of life is the utmost priority.”

It is our hope that he will walk his talk this time around; it has been too much talking and no action as it concerns the issue of insecurity in our land. You will need peace for development and progress to manifest in our land. It has all been more of hope these past two years. Let us begin to reap the benefits of our sacrifices.

Let the ordinary man in the street feel it.

* Ikhioya wrote via:www.southsouthecho.com