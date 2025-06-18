Tinubu’s intervention in Benue, timely – Miyetti Allah

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has commended President Bola Tinubu for his intervention and timely visit to Benue State.

The National President of MACBAN, Alhaji Baba Othman-Ngelzarma, gave the commendation in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Othman-Ngelzarma also lauded the Federal Government and security agencies for their prompt actions to restore normalcy in the affected areas.

“We wish to thank President Bola Tinubu, GCFR, for his intervention and timely visit to Benue.

“We also thank Mr. President for having the courage to urge political and traditional leaders in Benue State to seek peaceful coexistence among themselves.

“We hope that this visit will help restore the much-needed peace to Benue State and the nation at large,” he said.

He expressed condolences to the Federal Government, the Government and people of Benue State, and all Nigerians over the senseless loss of lives and destruction of property in the state.

“As the umbrella organisation of Fulani cattle breeders and herders in Nigeria, MACBAN remains committed to the peaceful and harmonious coexistence of Nigeria’s more than 300 ethnic groups.

“As major stakeholders in the Nigerian project and one of the biggest contributors to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product, it is in our best interest to promote peace with other Nigerians,” he stated.

Othman-Ngelzarma emphasised the need for political, traditional, religious, and community leaders in the state to commit to promoting peaceful coexistence between agrarian and livestock-rearing communities.

He also urged leaders to stop pushing divisive narratives that undermine peace and unity.