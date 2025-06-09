Tinubu’s aide Aliyu Audu resigns, cites one-party state agenda

Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Public Affairs, Aliyu Audu, has resigned from his position, raising concerns about the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)’s push toward a one-party state.

In a resignation letter dated June 8 and submitted via the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, Audu stated, “I write to formally tender my resignation as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Affairs, effective immediately.”

In a follow-up public statement, Audu clarified that his resignation was not an act of rebellion, but a matter of principle and conscience. He expressed unease with what he described as a growing effort to stifle political opposition in Nigeria.

“Though I do not align with the PDP, I refuse to be used directly or indirectly as an instrument to reduce Nigeria to a one-party state,” he wrote. “That would be a betrayal of both divine favour and democratic principle.”

Audu criticised the current administration’s approach to dissent, warning against authoritarian tendencies reminiscent of past regimes. “If we now begin to silence or crush opposition simply because we have the upper hand, then we are no different from the very system we once criticised under Obasanjo in 2003,” he said.

Audu emphasised that democracy must be anchored in ideological diversity rather than political dominance, calling the suppression of opposition voices “politically reckless” and “spiritually dangerous.”

While Audu acknowledged and expressed support for some of President Tinubu’s economic reforms, he made it clear that he could no longer align himself with the administration’s political direction.

He specifically pointed to what he called the “unholy alliance” between President Tinubu and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike as emblematic of a broader departure from progressive values.

“We just differ on political views as I pride myself with being a progressive and a promoter of democratic values, which seems to be lost in the unholy alliance of PBAT with Wike,” he stated.