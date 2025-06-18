Tinubu visits survivors of Yelewata attack in Benue hospital

…proceeds to meet Benue stakeholders

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

President Bola Tinubu arrived at the Nigeria Air Force Base Airport in Makurdi at about 12:58 pm on a condolence visit to Benue state over last Friday’s armed herdsmen attack on Yelewata community, in Guma Local Government Area, LGA, that claimed over 200 lives.

The President was received at the airport by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume and the host Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia.

Also on the ground to receive the President were the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro and other federal lawmakers from Benue state.

Also in Benue to receive the President were the Governors of states in the North Central zone, Ministers and government appointees.

The President after airport formalities proceeded to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, BSUTH, Makurdi to sympathise with survivors of the attack after which he proceeded to Benue State Government House where he is expected to participate in a townhall meeting with Benue stakeholders as part of effort to find last solution to the years of armed herdsmen incursions in the state.