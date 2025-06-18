Tinubu to welcome Gov. Umo Eno to APC as Assam SAN defends defection from PDP

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO – President Bola Tinubu is expected to lead the All Progressives Congress (APC) to officially receive Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, into the party at a mega rally scheduled for Friday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

This significant political development comes amid growing support from key figures, including Chief Assam Assam (SAN), former Attorney-General of Akwa Ibom and Nigeria’s ex-Ambassador to Russia and Belarus, who has publicly defended Eno’s decision to dump the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC.

In a formal announcement ahead of the rally, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ekerete Udoh, urged stakeholders and citizens to witness the landmark event, describing it as “a new chapter of purposeful partnership and progressive leadership.”

Speaking on the defection, Chief Assam, SAN, said the Governor’s move was constitutionally justified, grounded in his right to freedom of association. He emphasized that Eno’s decision was not self-serving but stemmed from a desire to connect Akwa Ibom to the federal government amid frustrations with PDP’s internal politics.

According to Assam, “Governor Eno cited his constitutional right to associate and made it clear that his defection was driven by the PDP’s lack of transparency, internal resistance to reform, and the need to align Akwa Ibom with the centre for effective development.”

He added, “For over six months before his formal resignation, Eno expressed dissatisfaction with the PDP’s leadership style in various public forums. His frustrations were ignored, and his warnings dismissed. The PDP failed to read the signs.”

Assam drew historical parallels, recalling how previous PDP-led federal administrations neglected Akwa Ibom despite the state’s consistent loyalty at the polls.

“Since 1999, Akwa Ibom has remained committed to the PDP, but all we got in return was hostility. Governor Victor Attah was denied approvals for a state airport by former President Obasanjo. The state received no federal projects — not even a kilometer of road — despite being a major contributor to Nigeria’s oil wealth,” Assam said.

He described Eno’s departure as a reflection of broader political maturity and strategic thinking, stressing that the defection represents not just the Governor’s stance but a collective decision by the people of Akwa Ibom.

“This is more than a political shift; it is a survival strategy. It is the reclaiming of dignity and a move toward a politics of progress. Governor Umo Eno has not only left the PDP; he has led Akwa Ibom out of an unfruitful alliance. He deserves our full support,” Assam concluded.

The rally is expected to draw APC leaders, party faithful, traditional rulers, and residents across the state in what is likely to be a defining moment in Akwa Ibom’s political realignment.