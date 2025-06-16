Tinubu to visit Benue Wednesday over continued killings

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

President Bola Tinubu has announced his resolve to visit Benue on Wednesday following the continued killing of some residents by suspected Fulani pastoralists.

Read Also: ‘Armed herders’ who attacked Benue didn’t come with cattle — Gov Alia

The president disclosed this on Monday when he commissioned The Greater Abuja Water Supply Network, Loops 1, 2, 5 & 6 of the Federal Capital City, FCC.

“While I sympathise with the Benue people, I have spoken to the governor, the leadership and people of Benue to accept our condolences and try hard, very consciously, to maintain peace and harmony among themselves.

“I have always said we are one single, huge family living in the same house, say in different rooms but living together in harmony which should be the result of our diversity for prosperity. We should be able to manage our anger and frustrations.

“I will adjust my programme and go see Benue people on Wednesday,” the president said.

SSG, NSA, IGP others already in Benue

Also, a statement by the presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, on Monday, explained that the President’s visit aims to assess firsthand the recurring crisis that has claimed numerous lives and caused significant destruction.

According to the statement: “During his stay, President Tinubu will meet with all stakeholders — including traditional rulers, political, religious, community leaders, and youth groups — to seek lasting solutions to the hostilities.

“In preparation for the visit, President Tinubu has already dispatched the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Inspector General of Police, heads of intelligence agencies, the National Security Adviser, and the Chairmen of the Senate and House Defence Committees to Benue State.

“The President is expected to hold a town hall meeting with all stakeholders during the visit.”

President Tinubu has previously condemned the ongoing violence in Benue State and called on all leaders and residents to embrace peace, love, and mutual understanding.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to all those who have suffered losses as a result of the crisis.

According to his itinerary released over the weekend, President Tinubu was scheduled to visit Kaduna State on Wednesday to commission various state government projects.

However, the official visit will now occur on Thursday, June 19.

Vanguard News