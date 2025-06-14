Tinubu to unleash forest guards on bandits, kidnappers, terrorists

In a move to regain control over national parks and forest reserves, the Ministry of Environment has obtained presidential approval for the creation of a new paramilitary “forest guard” force to reclaim Nigeria’s 1,129 forest reserves, some of which are now strongholds for bandits, jihadists, kidnappers, and illegal miners.

Aso Rock sources told Huhuonline.com that the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) will supervise recruitment and training in coordination with state governments.

Each state is being tasked to recruit between 2,000 and 5,000 forest guards, totalling around 130,000 personnel nationwide. They will be heavily armed and charged with tackling criminal elements, including bandits, kidnappers, and terrorist groups operating within dense forest reserves such as the Sambisa and Katsina forests.

However, the announcement has ignited deep apprehension among security experts, local communities, and civil society groups, who are sounding the alarm that the deployment of ill-prepared personnel against well-armed criminal and terrorist groups risks escalating violence and further destabilising affected regions. The creation of the paramilitary forest guard marks a critical juncture in Nigeria’s ongoing battle against insecurity.

The initiative follows recent directives from Mines Minister Dele Alake, who deployed NSCDC-led Mines Marshals to secure mining sites in heavy banditry zones, emphasising a need for specialised security responses in strategic sectors. Alake called on the Nigerian Army and Police Force to bolster security around mining areas, many located in the restive northwest region of the country.

Major reserves like Sambisa, (North-East) and Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna, and others in the North-West and North-Central, have reportedly become den bases for terrorists, bandits and abductors. Similarly, a bigwig of the ruling APC from Katsina, who chose anonymity, ostensibly in order not to antagonize President Tinubu, recounted his fear of ongoing kidnappings fueled by well-armed gangs: According to him, “Bandits now demand ransom in foreign currencies and cryptocurrencies – this is not a simple crime wave but an organized crime network with resources beyond ordinary security personnel. Without proper training and intelligence, how can these forest guards succeed?”

Security analyst Chidi Omeje has also warned that the plan may worsen the already fragile security situation. He said, “Forest guards have traditionally been charged with environmental protection and anti-poaching efforts, not confronting violent jihadists and bandits who are battle-hardened and well-equipped.”

Deploying them as a paramilitary force without comprehensive training, adequate weapons, and intelligence support risks creating a force overwhelmed and outmatched by criminals.

Past incidents, such as rangers being killed by illegal loggers in Gashaka-Gumti National Park, underscore how under protected guards can quickly become targets”.

However, a government source assured that the Forest Guards will be well trained and heavily armed to ferret the forests and bring relative peace to Nigeria. I can tell you that the President is serious about the Forest Guards,” the source said. They will be well funded, trained and armed. This is war against the criminals,” the source, who craved anonymity said.