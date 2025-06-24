Tinubu to commission Imo legacy projects August

President Bola Tinubu

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI —- Barring any unforeseen circumstances, President Bola Tinubu is billed to commission some of the completed legacy projects of Governor Hope Uzodimma in August.

The governor disclosed this to newsmen on Monday in Owerri after visiting some project sites to ascertain the progress made.

Some of the projects visited, in spite of the heavy downpour, included the Imo International Conference Centre, now named after Late Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the renovated Government House Chapel, the multi-pronged Maria Assumpta Cathedral flyover, the Concorde Hotel, now Concorde Hilton Hotel and the Imo State Land Information Service Centre.

He said: “The job is about 90 per cent complete, meaning that by the end of next month or early August, it will coincide with the visit of Mr. President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who will be here by August, to commission all the numerous projects we have achieved under his Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We have enough convenient construction weather to complete the job as planned.”

While dispelling insinuation that the rainy season may affect the deadline for the completion of the projects, the Governor also added that “the construction and establishment of Imo Land Information Service Centre, was a deliberate effort by his administration to give a permanent solution to many years of land grabbing and illicit land transactions in the state”.

Continuing, Uzodimma said: “There was legislation by the Imo State House of Assembly to that effect, which he gave assent to in 2021, making it compulsory for all land owners in Imo State to recertify and document their lands with the Geographic Information System, GIS, provided by the Centre.

“This can be done online as all land allocation records have been converted to a digital format in order to harmonise the administration of land in the state.

“No fewer than 98 per cent of the land transactions will be done online for convenience. By so doing, we will have a society that will be governed by sanity and harmonious way of doing things, given the 21st century challenges”.