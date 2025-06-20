Tinubu reaffirms commitment to reforms to boost private sector, ease of doing business

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reiterated his administration’s commitment to far-reaching economic reforms aimed at improving the ease of doing business, strengthening infrastructure, and driving sustainable private sector growth.

This was made known by Kamorudeen Yusuf, Personal Assistant on Special Duties to the President, following the President’s message to stakeholders at the 65th Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), where Engineer Jani Ibrahim was formally invested as the association’s new president.

Speaking on behalf of President Tinubu, Senator John Eno, Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, emphasized the government’s focus on a market-driven, private-sector-led economy supported by public-private partnerships.

The President urged NACCIMA to actively collaborate with federal ministries to attract more investment and expand trade opportunities.

The President also congratulated Engr. Ibrahim and tasked him with championing reforms that will strengthen policy advocacy and enterprise development.

Also speaking at the event, Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, represented by his deputy, and the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, underscored the need for coordinated legal and policy reforms to improve investor confidence.

Fagbemi cited recent legislative efforts such as the Business Facilitation Act 2023, Arbitration and Mediation Act 2023, and new national justice policies as critical instruments for enhancing dispute resolution and commercial operations.

In his acceptance speech, Engr. Ibrahim pledged to reposition NACCIMA as a leading force in economic transformation, promising stronger engagement with government and private sector stakeholders.

Vanguard News