Tinubu is working hard to make Nigeria great – Lagos lawmaker

A Lagos lawmaker, Mr Temitope Adewale, says President Bola Tinubu is working assiduously to make Nigeria great again.

Adewale, representing Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency I at the Lagos State House of Assembly, said this in a statement issued on Monday, after a visit to the President in Lagos.

According to him, Tinubu’s effort to reduce poverty in Nigeria is yielding results as economic indices point to the country’s steady growth.

Adewale, the Chairman, House Committee on Transportation, said that the government deserved commendation for working to ensure that “Nigerians heave a sigh of relief.”

“The administration has spread projects across the 36 states of the federation with an ultimate aim to better the lives of the citizens.

“It was a son’s visit to his father. He remains a father I am proud to associate myself with and I can tell you that the President needs to be praised.

“We had very fruitful discussions and I am happy that the President is excited about the progress of the country.

“Asiwaju is happy that the nation is improving rapidly in terms of economic, social, financial and infrastructural rejuvenation.

“What strikes me about the President is not the formality of the visit, but the simplicity of his presence.

“Asiwaju’s humility, warm laughter, ability to listen and speak from the heart reminds me that true leadership goes beyond titles. It’s about how you make people feel,” Adewale said.

According to him, In two years, the Nigerian currency has remained stable and that the hitherto volatility of the foreign exchange is disappearing.

He said that the administration had continued to tighten every noose that made the economy porous in the past.

“For the first time in many years, we now have refineries that are refining fuel for local consumption.

“Just recently, the President announced incentives to boost technical education in the country,” Adewale said.

He said that the country was experiencing the desired breath, compared to what the administration met on ground in 2023.

According to him, before the coming of Tinubu ,the the country was burdened by huge debts with debt servicing taking almost all revenue.

He said Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) did not look good as it fell from $2.2 billion in 2014 to $0.47 billion in 2022.

“The story continues to change as promised and as contained in the President’s ‘Renewed Hope’ Agenda. The governors, irrespective of party lines, now enjoy better allocations from the centre.

“Now, you can understand why those in the opposition are pushing closer to the President and finding our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) more attractive.

“President Tinubu is poised to meeting the yearnings of the citizens,” Adewale added.

