Tinubu confers GCFR on Afreximbank president, Oramah

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

President Bola Tinubu on Friday conferred the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic on Prof. Benedict Oramah, President of the African Export – Import Bank (Afreximbank).

Tinubu conferred the national honours on him at the 32nd Afreximbank Annual Meetings 2025 (AAM2025) in Abuja.

The national award comes with international recognition and status, as Oramah is stepping down after 10 years as president and Chief Executive Officer of the bank.

Tinubu said: “I have the honour and privilege to recognise the outstanding contribution of Prof. Benedict Oramah, by conferring you with one of Nigeria’s highest honours, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger,” Tinubu said.

The President praised Oramah’s transformative leadership, describing him as a pivotal figure in shaping Africa’s financial and trade landscape.

“Africa must remember those who chose to shape its destiny,” Tinubu remarked, adding that Oramah’s contributions to the continent’s financial resilience and support for the African Continental Free Trade Area were monumental.

He lauded Oramah, saying that under his leadership, Afreximbank’s assets grew significantly, from Five billion dollars to over 37 billion dollars, and that the bank mobilised more than 150 billion dollars for trade and development in Africa over the last decade.

“Nigeria has proudly benefited from over 52 billion dollars in support directed to energy, agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing, healthcare, and the creative industry,” Tinubu added.

He highlighted projects like the Dangote Refinery, the African Medical Centre of Excellence, and the African Quality Assurance Centre as symbols of the confidence in Nigeria’s future and Africa’s potential.