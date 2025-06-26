Tinubu Conference Centre booked till 2027 – Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Federal Capital Territory FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has again defended the decision of the President Bola Tinubu administration to renovate the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja, saying in spite of the criticisms, the structure has now been booked till 2027.

He said he is trying to adjust the timetable to see how the FCT Administration can accommodate an application by the House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review to use the place.

The minister spoke on Thursday during the commissioning of the Kugbo Bus and Taxi Terminal.

Details later…