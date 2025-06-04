Tinubu commissions ICC June 10

.Shettima, Akpabio, Abbas to Commissionees others

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: As part of activities marking his second anniversary in office, President Bola Tinubu will on June 10 commission the newly-renovated Abuja International Conference Centre AICC.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike had listed 19 projects for commissioning in commemoration of the president’s second anniversary.

Speaking on Wednesday after inspecting some of the projects, Wike said the president has accepted to commission 10 while Vice President Kashim Shettima will commison three on behalf of the president.

According to him, both the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas will also commission two projects apiece, on behalf of the president.

He said the remaining two will be commissioned by the FCT Administration itself.

According to him, the president and others will also be in the satellite towns to commission one or two projects.

Wike said; “I can confirm to you that Mr President has finally approved the commissioning of projects to start on the 10th June, which is on Tuesday, after the Sallah holiday, and that will start with the International Conference Centre. As you can see, we are good to go. The next day, which is on the 11th, the president will commission this road in Gishiri from the interchange going to Jahi, and the other side going to Maitama, Mabushi. So, we are set to go and the President will, on his own, commission 10 projects.

“And then we have reduced the projects to 17, for one or two reasons. The Vice President will represent the President and commission three projects. The Senate President will also represent the President and commission two projects and the Speaker of the House of Representatives will also represent the President and commission two projects. On the whole, 17 projects, because of time constraints. Maybe, the other ones, we, on our own now, can do the commissioning.

“We want to thank the President, it is not easy for him to give us 10 good days, where he will be around to commission the projects. The Vice President takes three good days, the Senate President takes two good days, and the Speaker takes two good days.

“So, we are happy. We are very specially happy that the people of Abuja are happy. You can see the joy of the children and they are all feeling the impact of the New Hope Agenda and that is what it is supposed to be”.

He said the maintenance of the AICC will no longer be subcontracted to another company but that there will be a desk in his office that would regularly liaise with the contractor for effective maintenance.