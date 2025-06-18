Tinubu arrives Benue, set to visit troubled Yelwata

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, as part of a high-level visit to address the recent surge in violent attacks across the state.

Tinubu arrived at the Tactical Air Command, Nigerian Air Force Base, Makurdi, at about 12:58 pm on Wednesday.

The visit comes in the wake of yet another deadly attack that claimed multiple lives and left several communities devastated.

In a statement issued by Presidential Spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President’s visit underscored his commitment to finding a lasting solution to the perennial crisis that has left families bereaved and property destroyed.

Tinubu is expected to engage directly with key stakeholders across the state—including traditional rulers, religious and political leaders, community representatives, and youth groups—in a town hall-style meeting designed to foster dialogue and promote peacebuilding.

To lay the groundwork for the President’s visit, a delegation of top government officials was earlier dispatched to Benue. The team, comprising the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Inspector-General of Police, heads of intelligence agencies, the National Security Adviser, and the Chairmen of the Senate and House Defence Committees, has been meeting with local authorities and security actors to assess the situation on the ground.

The visit also reflects a prioritisation of national security over ceremonial engagements, as President Tinubu rescheduled a planned trip to Kaduna State—initially set for tomorrow—to commission various state projects. That visit will now take place on Thursday, following his engagement in Benue.

President Tinubu had earlier condemned the recent wave of killings in Benue, urging all parties to shun violence and embrace peace, love, and mutual understanding.

He expressed deep sympathy to the victims’ families and reiterated his administration’s resolve to restore stability across the country’s conflict-prone zones.