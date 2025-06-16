Tinubu, Abbas, others canvass overhaul of security architecture

President Bola Tinubu

…Rally stakeholders for constitutional reforms to address security challenges

By Gift ChapiOdekina

Abuja-President Bola Tinubu and speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, yesterday called for a sweeping overhaul of Nigeria’s national security architecture, emphasising the need for a multi-pronged approach to tackling Nigeria’s evolving security challenges.

They called for a robust legal framework to enhance collaboration and intelligence sharing among security agencies.

Both leaders made the call at a one-day legislative dialogue on constitutional review and national security architecture, organized by the House Committee on Constitution Review, in collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser

Represented by the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, President Tinubu noted that it was time to align Nigeria’s security framework with present-day realities, and warned that neither full centralisation nor outright fragmentation could sufficiently guarantee the nation’s safety.

“The growing calls for state police, the challenges of cybercrime and cybersecurity, and the urgent need for improved intelligence sharing demand a more adaptive and cooperative security architecture,” the President said.

He highlighted threats from terrorism in the Northeast and banditry in the Northwest, to farmer-herder clashes in the Middle Belt and separatist agitations in the Southeast as issues that transcended the capacity of any single agency.

According to him, the government’s integrated security strategy, characterised by intelligence fusion, joint task force operations, and synchronised offensives, had yielded significant results, including the dismantling of separatist cells in the Southeast and the disruption of criminal networks in the Northwest.

“These efforts have led to a reduction in high-profile kidnappings and improved responses to cross-border threats, demonstrating the effectiveness of a whole-of-government strategy,” he said.

The President also cited strides under the Renewed Hope Agenda, including the establishment of the National Safe Schools Response Coordination Centre, the procurement of surveillance drones and mine-resistant vehicles, and the adoption of a community policing framework to foster public trust.

He further emphasised the importance of addressing Nigeria’s porous borders, advocating constitutional clarity on federal and sub-national roles in frontier security.

Declaring the event open, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, described the dialogue as “timely and necessary,” noting that the complex and evolving security threats facing Nigeria demanded a multidimensional and constitutionally-backed response.

He commended the House Committee on Constitution Review, chaired by Deputy Speaker Kalu, for its dedication to delivering meaningful reform.

“The urgent need to review existing laws, close gaps and enact new ones to reposition our security architecture cannot be overemphasized.

‘’This dialogue aims to deepen discussion on reforms, such as the establishment of state police, enhancing inter-agency cooperation, and border security frameworks,’’ Abbas said.

He further referenced legislative efforts already undertaken by the 10th House, including the national dialogue on state policing, workshops on comprehensive police reform, and engagements with regional partners on security sector governance.

Highlighting the significance of proposed legislation, such as House Bill 617, which seeks to establish state policing systems, Abbas said: “We must pass laws that reflect current realities.

‘’Our border security vulnerabilities, small arms proliferation, and lack of inter-agency synergy all demand urgent legislative action.”

Speaking also at the meeting, the deputy speaker of the House and Chairman of the Committee on Constitutional Review, Benjamin Kalu, stressed the urgency of re-evaluating Nigeria’s security laws and institutional frameworks.

“This is the best time to recalibrate our National Security Act and our constitutional positions,” Kalu said, referencing the evolving global threats from conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war and rising cybercrime.

In his remarks, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, who was represented by Commissioner of Police (Legal), CP Ochogwu Ohiozowa, highlighted the limitations of centralised policing.

He said the current constitutional setup under Section 214 “makes clear the centralised character of policing in Nigeria,” but warned that operational centralisation without structural flexibility was undermining the police force’s effectiveness.

“Our national security landscape is growing increasingly complex. We are confronted with terrorism in the Northeast, banditry in the Northwest, secessionist threats in the Southeast, and piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.

‘’Yet, the 1999 Constitution does not provide clarity on inter-agency command structures, community policing frameworks, or intelligence sharing,’’ the IGP said.

While acknowledging the rising calls for state police, Egbetokun advised caution: “The Nigerian Police Force understands the rationale for state police, but Nigeria is not yet institutionally or politically prepared for such decentralisation,” he cautioned.

Instead, he urged the National Assembly to strengthen the federal police system with more funding, autonomy and sub-national support frameworks.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, who was represented by Major General Ibrahim Ali, noted the gaps in Nigeria’s legal instruments in dealing with modern threats, such as cyber warfare and asymmetric terrorism.

“Our current laws were not designed to support contemporary warfare realities,” the CDS said.

He called for the establishment of permanent court-martial tribunals across military divisions and a constitutional mandate for armed forces to detain and investigate suspects during internal security operations.

“Operational ambiguities and undefined command structures are compromising mission effectiveness,” he added.

On his part, the Directorate of General Services and Student Services, DGDSS, underscored the importance of real-time intelligence sharing and technological investment.

“This summit is apt for fostering collaboration. Intelligence is key in fighting terrorism and cyber threats, and we must ensure transparency and accountability in our security operations,” he said.

The National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, described the constitution as “the bedrock of national unity and stability.”

He said insecurity could not be tackled solely with kinetic means but required addressing root causes, building trust and institutional inclusivity.

Ribadu, who was represented by the National Coordinator, National Centre for Anti-Counter Terrorism, Maj.Gen Adamu Laka, emphasised that a responsive, inclusive and forward-looking constitution was essential for fostering national unity and addressing the root causes of insecurity

“Security and constitutional order are inseparable. This review must support governance decentralisation, improve accountability and strengthen resilient institutions that can withstand internal and external threats.”

“The constitution must evolve to reflect the hopes and challenges of Nigerians. Addressing grievances, protecting rights, and fostering trust between citizens and the state are all constitutional imperatives.

“As we deliberate today, let us remember that constitutional reform is not just about structure, it’s about the survival, stability and sovereignty of our Republic,” Ribadu said.

He praised the initiative by the National Assembly as timely and inclusive, noting that national peace and security depended on building a constitution that reflected the aspirations of all Nigerians.