Thousands protest in Tehran against Israel

An Iranian carries a portrait of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during an anti-Israeli rally in Tehran on June 20, 2025. Israel and Iran exchanged fire again on June 20, a week into the war between the longtime enemies. (Photo by AFP)

Thousands of people joined a protest against Israel in the Iranian capital on Friday after weekly prayers, chanting slogans in support of their leaders, images on state television showed.

“This is the Friday of the Iranian nation’s solidarity and resistance across the country,” the news anchor said.

Footage showed protesters in Tehran holding up photographs of commanders killed since the start of the war with Israel, while others waved the flags of Iran and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

“I will sacrifice my life for my leader,” read a protester’s banner, a reference to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

According to state television, protests took place in other cities around the country, including in Tabriz in northwestern Iran and Shiraz in the south.

AFP