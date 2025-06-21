Things you didn’t know about Uncle Sam

…as Pastor Itua Ighodalo prays for him in a thanksgiving service

By Onochie Anibeze

It was a thanksgiving service and not a day of tributes. June 13 had seen the low and mighty pay glowing tributes to Uncle Sam Amuka Pemu who turned 90 on that day. It was a splendid gathering of who is who in the Nigerian media and friends of the legend called Uncle Sam, the publisher of Vanguard Newspapers.

Yesterday was different. The service conducted by Pastor Itua Ighodalo of Trinity House at the Zion Centre, VI, Lagos was solemn. The hymns and praise-singing were moving, the prayers touching and homily deep. Pastor Itua Ighodalo was at his best. He sang, prayed and preached so eloquently that heads nodded after every point. Uncle Sam was in the church to thank God for his life. 90 is a milestone and he was there with family members, relations, church members and friends.

Ighodalo extolled his virtues, very loud on the remarkable qualities that distinguish Uncle Sam as a good man whom he urged many to emulate.

“You’re a good man, you’re a good man, you’re one of the nicest men I have met in my life,” the pastor repeatedly told Uncle Sam. His delivery was masterly. He said strong prayers for the continued grace of God in the life of Uncle Sam. He also spiced his preaching with humour, cracking jokes that drew laughter from everyone including Uncle Sam. “You’re a good man, I can say the nicest man, the only man better than you was my father but you beat him in one area I may not say here.” Laughter followed. He apparently meant Uncle Sam’s escapades in his youthful days.

“We celebrate you today, good men go to heaven and I pray that as a very good man Uncle Sam will make heaven. At 90, I know that you have stopped some other things and your goodness so shines that today we do not only celebrate you but also ordain you a pastor.” Pastor Ighodalo meant the ordination as a joke and many enjoyed his remarks and theatrics.

It was a solemn but warm and lively thanksgiving service. Tributes to Uncle Sam were published in the programme but only four people were called to speak about Uncle Sam. Temisan Amuka described him as “everybody’s uncle”. Pastor Funmi Ayo-Odugbesan recalled life battles she faced and the role Uncle Sam played in lifting her. “He took me and encouraged me in a way that only God could inspire a human being to do. When God intervened and turned things around, he called me aside and said “no more tears.” That’s what he says any time he sees me up till today”. Pastor Ayo Odugbesan actually titled her tribute ‘NO MORE TEARS’. Uncle Sam’s wife, Rita was not called out to speak but she said this of him in her tribute:

“Today, I celebrate not just your landmark birthday, but also the incredible blessing of your presence in my life. You’re my partner, my greatest cheerleader, and the calm in my storm. …I’m grateful for every moment we have shared, the laughter, the quiet times, the loud ones too. You have shown me what it truly means to love and be loved. May this new chapter bring you joy beyond words, strength for every challenge, and peace in all seasons..”

Then the tribute from the Alfred Tunkarimu family that painted the picture of the man Uncle Sam at Anthony Village, the residence of the journalism icon. Loud laughter followed when the speaker captured Uncle Sam’s love for music and how he is their DJ in Anthony.

In an inspiring vote of thanks, Uncle Sam’s daughter, Mrs Omasan Dudu thanked the church, everybody for coming, paying glowing tribute to the father and proudly pointing out that the two things that stand out in Uncle Sam’s life are his humility and generosity. “Before Uncle Sam, there’s no poor or rich. One thing stands out – giving. He gives to all and he is a very humble man. If there’s one thing you have to take away here, it is giving. There’s blessing in it,” Mrs Dudu said.

Below is the tribute the Alfred Tunkarimu family as presented by Taiye Endutimepre Tunkarimu. She revealed things people didn’t know about Uncle Sam in Anthony.

Dear Uncle Sam,

On this special occasion of your 90th birthday, we, the Alfred Tunkarimu family, want to celebrate you and the incredible impact you’ve had on our lives. You are not just like a father to us; you are our Father. Your bond with our late dad, Alfred Otto Tunkarimu, began in Anthony and grew so strong that you both settled just three houses apart in Anthony Village. You were the first settlers there, and throughout our lives, you have been consistently present, guiding us through good/bad times, and everything in between.

There has never been anytime you said no to our requests or stayed away from us. You have always been there, anytime, any day, anywhere we needed you. Our dad lived long enough because when he was diagnosed with diabetics, you got him medical help free of charge by engaging the services of Dr. Akinyanju, one of the best doctors in Nigeria.

Taiye and late Kehinde would not have been able to know our dad if you had not given him that support. Your kindness and humility have touched our hearts deeply. Whenever you came to the house, you and our late Dad would sit on the floor to eat fried yam and you both would laugh out loud, enjoying each other’s company like children on a playground.

Denden will never forget the typewriter you bought for her to enhance her typing skills, by the way, the typewriter still exists and sitting pretty right in the Anthony house. You dine with the rich, middle class, and especially those at the bottom of the pyramid, who gathered at your balcony in Anthony Village for a cup of tea and biscuits every morning. To you, there is no distinction between rich or poor; every human being is treated with genuine kindness.

Your vibrant spirit ensures there is never a dull moment with you, whether you are with the old or young. Growing up, you would sit at the gate and buy everything from the Ghanaian bread seller, distributing to people known and unknown to you. You did the same with the popular beans sellers, EWA AGOYIN, ensuring everyone had a meal every morning. Your house was the only house at the time and up until now that provided water to the community freely.

Your generosity became a beacon of hope for many, providing assurance of breakfast each day.

Uncle Sam, we could write series of books to express and talk about you and our family. You hold a very dear place in the deepest parts of our hearts. No matter the occasion, you are always there to share the moment with us. Your home is our home, and we have access to every part of it, even your bedroom. The prayers we pour out for you can never match the amount of love, kindness, and support you have shown us. We cannot quantify your love and support.

Often, our family events do not commence until you arrive. Even Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, whom you met through our family, acknowledges that we wait for you before starting. We recall how you stepped in for our dad during our late brother’s wedding because daddy couldn’t make it in time due to his health challenge.

Upon the shocking and sudden death of our late brother, while we got the call and needed a car and driver to see how we could save his life, just one call to you and before Taiye finished asking, you sent Mr Kehinde, your personal driver to take us to the scene of the accident and accommodated us and our sister-in-law, our nieces and nephews for as long as they wanted.

You mean so much to us, we cannot thank you enough. By the grace of God,we will always make you happy and bring you joy. You have made a great impact on our lives and those around you, so much so that people often think you are our biological father. After our dad passed on,you seamlessly took on the role of our father because you have always been there, even when he was alive.

On this occasion of your 90th birthday, we say Happy Birthday our Dearest Uncle Sam,you will live long to enjoy the fruit of your labour on all of us your children, grandchildren and great grandchildren even to the 5th generation. You are not going anywhere because all our children, unborn, must experience your love and know you as their very special grand/great grandfather, aka DJ GP, Grandpa Pumping, DJ Grandpa with the best playlist. We love you more than words can express.

Happy birthday, SAD SAM! NOW THE HAPPIEST SAM!!!!

With all our love, The Alfred Tunkarimu Family.