Things to know about Squid Game season 3

Credit: Netflix

By Ochereome Ikenna

Squid Game Season 3 was finally released on June 27, 2025, after months of intense anticipation following the abrupt ending of Season 2. The series finale consists of only six episodes, making it the shortest season in the franchise.

The hugely popular Korean drama first premiered on September 17, 2021, and quickly became a global phenomenon. It left a lasting mark on pop culture, impacting everything from fashion and social media trends to inspiring parodies and Halloween costumes. Even years later, Squid Game remains one of the highest-rated South Korean TV series, a testament to its massive and ongoing influence.

Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has teased that this final chapter will be “darker and more bleak” than the ones before it. Early teasers suggest that new, even more dangerous games await the remaining players, with higher stakes and deadlier consequences. At the heart of it all, main character Gi-hun must confront the Front Man in a final effort to shut down the deadly Game once and for all.

Statistics about Squid Game season 3

Release date: The season was released on June 27, 2025, on Netflix.

Number of episodes: 6 episodes

Budget: The production budget for Squid Game season 3 is reportedly ₩100 billion (South Korean won), which is about $68.62 million, which is for the whole season.

Filming: Filming for season 3 started in July 2023 and ended in June 2024, as it was filmed back to back along with season 2.

Original Network: Netflix

Season 3 cast & characters

Lee Jung-jae (Gi‑hun 456) (Protagonist)

Lee Byung‑hun (Front Man/Hwang In-ho) (Antagonist)

Kang Ha-neul as Dae-ho (Player 388)

Park Sung-hoon as Hyun-ju (Player 120)

Yang Dong-geun as Yong-sik (Player 007)

Jo Yuri as Jun-hee (Player 222)

What will season 3 be about?

As Squid Game Season 3 begins, Gi-hun still doesn’t realise that the Front Man and his old friend Young-il are actually the same person. Actor Lee Jung-jae told Netflix’s Tudum that Gi-hun is too caught up in blaming himself for everything that happened in the past to see the truth.

Season 3 will show Gi-hun at his lowest point yet, mentally and emotionally. Even though he’s struggling, the Game continues, and he has no choice but to move forward.

This time, he’ll be faced with some huge decisions that could change everything. Meanwhile, the remaining players will be thrown into even more dangerous and intense games. Every choice they make will come with serious consequences.

In-ho, who was once known as Player 001, is now fully back in his role as the Front Man, running the Game from behind the scenes. His brother, Jun-ho, is still trying to find the hidden island, not knowing that someone close to him is secretly working against him.

The big question is: Can Gi-hun stay strong and make the right choices? Or will the Front Man finally break him?

Vanguard News