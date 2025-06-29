‘They checked my Instagram’ – Nigerian lady breaks down after landing in U.S, denied entry

A Nigerian businesswoman has taken to social media to share her frustration and heartbreak after being denied entry into the United States, despite holding a valid visa.

In a video recorded on her return flight to Nigeria, the visibly distraught woman revealed that she was travelling to Texas for a trade fair.

She said she possessed a B1/B2 visa, which allows travel for both tourism and business meetings.

However, upon arrival in the U.S., things took a turn.

“I was denied entrance into the US and that is because my visa [is] a B1–B2 visa which is [for] tourism/business meetings,” she explained tearfully.

“I Was Granted a Visa To The US. Only To Be Detained For 24 Hrs And Denied Entry Into America After I Land Just Because They Checked My Social Media Handle And Saw What I Posted There”.-Lady Cries Out pic.twitter.com/ulfHCKhx26 — Somto Okonkwo (@General_Somto) June 29, 2025

“When I landed, I was detained for 24 hours and I was questioned. I told them I was going to exhibit but I did not know any better because the US has your data and your Instagram page.”

According to her, immigration officials scrutinised her social media activity and private messages, using them to challenge her stated purpose of visit.

“Apparently, my Instagram says different. They even checked all my messages with my customers. The customers I have been telling that we are coming, they can pick up and all of that,” she said through tears.

Vanguard News