There were days I studied on an empty stomach – GUU overall best medical graduate

…Receives ₦2 Million Founder’s Award, Other Prizesax

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA – Dr. Chidera Ugoh, 22, from Umueze Umuhu community in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State, has emerged as the Overall Best Graduating Medical Student of Gregory University Uturu (GUU), Abia State, during the university’s third induction ceremony for medical graduates held on Wednesday.

Dr. Ugoh received a ₦2 million cash award from the university’s founder, Professor Gregory Ibe, along with other prizes in recognition of her academic excellence.

Delivering a moving valedictory speech, the young doctor shared her story of perseverance through hunger, hardship, and self-doubt on the path to success. She credited her mother, Mrs. Prisca Ekeh, for being her pillar of support through the difficult journey.

“My journey through medical school has been far from smooth. There were days I studied on an empty stomach and nights I wanted to give up. I struggled with fear, lack, and self-doubt. But through it all, God was there. And one woman never let go of my hand—my mother,” she said, visibly emotional.

In an exclusive interview, Dr. Ugoh revealed that her mother had sold many personal possessions to ensure she could complete her medical education. This, she said, motivated her to aim for excellence.

“My mother suffered so much for me. She sold a lot of her belongings to make sure I went to school and completed my medical training. There were many days I cried and thought I couldn’t continue. But because of my family, friends, and God, I kept going.”

“I worked so hard just to make my mother proud. I’ll keep striving to make her even prouder. I promise to take care of her and replace everything she gave up for my education. She will never suffer again,” she vowed.

Dr. Ugoh, who gained admission to GUU at the age of 14, said she hopes to undergo her internship in Abuja, after which she plans to specialize in either Ophthalmology (Surgery) or Community Medicine.

Asked if she would consider practicing abroad, she candidly admitted:

“If I get the opportunity, I will go. Nigeria does not truly appreciate hard work.”

On overcoming distractions during her academic journey, especially from men, she said:

“There will always be distractions and advances, especially for women. But with God’s guidance and wisdom, one can stay focused and avoid those who might lead you astray.”

Meanwhile, the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) has pledged to clamp down on unethical practices among medical professionals.

Dr. Fatima Kyari, MDCN Registrar, represented by Dr. Tijjani Mandaka, Head of Registration, made this known during the induction of 83 new medical doctors from GUU.

“Any medical doctor involved in unwholesome practices risks having their professional license withdrawn,” she warned.

She reminded the inductees that medicine demands not just knowledge and skill, but also empathy and humility.

Dr. Kyari urged them to promptly apply for their one-year mandatory housemanship, cautioning that those who fail to do so within two years would need to undergo a revalidation examination.

She also encouraged collaboration with nurses, diligent documentation of medical records, and consulting senior colleagues when in doubt.

Professor Celestina Njoku, Vice Chancellor of GUU, advised the new doctors to uphold the values instilled in them during training and to leverage technology to improve healthcare delivery.

“The world needs healthcare professionals who are not only intelligent and skilled but also empathetic—who understand the human experience behind every illness,” she said.

Professor Augustine Uwakwe, Pro-Chancellor, expressed satisfaction with the institution’s progress, including full accreditation of its medical programs.

“Our goal of expanding access to quality tertiary education remains on track. We are building a globally competitive university,” he said.

Delivering a message on behalf of the Founder, Professor Gregory Ibe, Professor Uwaoma Uche said the university was established to promote human empowerment, especially in medicine.

He urged the new doctors to be ambassadors of GUU and play active roles in addressing global health challenges.

The Chancellor, Okechukwu Gregory Ibeh, Jr., congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to remain diligent and pursue continuous learning. He also announced the ₦2 million award to Dr. Chidera Ugoh for her academic achievement, on behalf of the Ibe family.