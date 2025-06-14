The real broken home is us, By Stephanie Shaakaa

Rethinking the Single Mother Stigma in a Society that Failed Her First.

No single identity has been so thoroughly vilified, misrepresented, and scapegoated in our society as the single mother. She is often spoken about in hushed tones, ridiculed at family gatherings, pitied in churches, and dismissed in policy rooms. The term alone invites judgment. People assume promiscuity, irresponsibility, failure. But rarely do they ask about the man who left. Rarely do they ask who walked away.

What it means to be a single mother in a judgmental society.

She’s called a “single mother” like it’s a cautionary tale. A moral failure. A statistic. But no one asks how she got there. No one asks where the man went

In a society that shouts morality from the pulpit and screams shame from behind closed doors, it is always the woman who stayed who becomes the target. The one who picked up the shattered remains of love or betrayal, carried her child on her back, and decided to forge ahead alone. She is the one who shoulders the whispers and survives the stares. Yet, she is also the one who chose responsibility when the other parent chose disappearance.

Why does society blame the one who stayed and choose silence for the one who fled? To every single mother, there is almost always an irresponsible father. Yet our public conversations rarely indict absentee fathers. There are no viral posts demanding they return or take responsibility. No sermons calling out their absence. No family meetings asking why they vanished. Instead, we hold the mother hostage with expectations, ridicule her parenting, and question her worthiness.

Pop culture has not helped either. Our movies, music, and TV dramas romanticize the reckless man and vilify the abandoned woman. In every love triangle, she is the desperate one. In every sitcom, the absentee dad is comic relief. We are programming shame into the narrative and handing microphones to irresponsibility. It is no longer just a cultural oversight, it is a cultural crime.

Let us be honest. This society does not punish absence. It punishes resilience. It does not reward women for staying strong. It marks them with a scarlet letter. The woman who becomes a single mother through abandonment is expected to be grateful she has a child at all. Expected to disappear quietly into the margins, to raise her child without noise, without needs, without support.

Meet Ada. She is not a celebrity. She is not a headline. She is a nurse who works two shifts. Her child’s father left when she was five months pregnant. No phone calls, no diapers, no birthday cards. Still, Ada wakes up every day at 5 am, makes breakfast, braids tiny hair, wipes sleepy eyes, and rushes to the hospital to care for strangers while her own heart breaks silently. She returns home to help with homework, listen to little dreams, and prepare dinner. She has not had a full night’s sleep in three years. But she has not missed a single school fee.

Where is the outrage for him? The man who ghosted his child like an unpaid debt. The man who will show up ten years later and demand respect. A man who will show up during the child’s wedding and demand the play The Father in-law role.The man who will suddenly remember his son when he makes it to a football team or scores top grades. Why is he not the cautionary tale? Why is she?

We need more than social outrage. We need legal teeth. It is time for enforceable parental accountability laws that mandate financial and emotional responsibility from absent fathers. Let us stop allowing men to disappear without consequence while mothers are left to raise citizens alone. A justice system that punishes theft but excuses fatherhood abandonment is no justice at all.

And while we demand more from men and from culture, we must also invest in support systems that honor single mothers. Financial aid, job opportunities, free childcare, and emotional support networks. These women are not liabilities. They are lifelines for their children and for the nation’s future. It is time we gave them more than pity. It is time we gave them power.

To the woman who stayed.You are not our shame. You are our strength. To the woman who stayed. You are not the story society tells. You are the story that will one day save us.

Because maybe the problem is not single motherhood. Maybe the problem is a society that abandons women after men do. A culture that turns away from the mess it helped create and blames the cleaner.

What if the single mother isn’t the problem? What if we are?

She raised them alone, and we blamed her for staying and surviving.

And if we cannot call that out, then the real broken home is us.

We claim to uphold family values, yet shame the woman who fights to preserve what’s left of a broken home. She skipped meals to feed her child. She worked three jobs. She wiped tears in silence. Still, society asks if she tried hard enough.

When we judge the mother who stayed, we raise children on a foundation of shame and ensure the next generation inherits our cruelty.

Vanguard News