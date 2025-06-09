The life and times of Mike Ejeagha

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

Mike Ejeagha, popularly known as “Gentleman Mike Ejeagha,” was a celebrated Nigerian folklorist, songwriter, and musician born on April 4, 1930, in Imezi Owa, Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Growing up in Coal Camp, Enugu, in a family headed by a civil servant father, he developed a passion for music early, playing the ogene and later learning guitar from local musicians Moses “Moscow” Aduba and Cyprian Uzochiawa.

Ejeagha began his music career in the mid-20th century, joining local groups like the Coal Camp Boys and later forming his own band, Mike Ejeagha and the Merrymakers, in 1950. That same year, he was invited by Atu Ona, Controller of the Nigerian Broadcasting Service, to audition and subsequently hosted a radio program titled Guitar Playtime, which marked the start of his broadcasting career. He also formed a larger band called Premier Dance Band and played with the Paradise Rhythm Orchestra, blending indigenous sounds with Ghanaian highlife influences.

His breakthrough came in 1960, the year of Nigeria’s independence, with the hit song “Ofu Nwa Anaaa,” which drew on folklore and helped shape Igbo language music. During the Nigerian Civil War, he disbanded his group but continued producing music on Radio Nigeria with a program called Igbo Play, even playing for soldiers as the war progressed. After the war, in 1974, he formed Gentleman Mike Ejeagha and His Trio, continuing to influence Igbo folk music.

Ejeagha was also a storyteller who combined research with his musical craft, producing over 350 songs throughout his career. He experienced personal losses, including the death of his first wife in 1963, whom he honored with an album, and he had ten children. He recorded under Premier Music Ltd and Polygram Label.

Mike Ejeagha passed away on June 6, 2025, leaving behind a rich legacy as a pioneer and custodian of Igbo folk music and culture over more than six decades.

In summary, Mike Ejeagha’s life and times reflect a deep commitment to preserving and evolving Igbo musical traditions, blending folklore with contemporary influences, and using radio and live performances to reach audiences even through challenging periods like the civil war.