That Edo State Police warning to ‘hook-up’ ladies

By Prisca Sam-Duru

There are startling stories about the sad end of most ‘hook up’ activities littering the internet. This is becoming a dangerous trend in Nigeria. Is it that the ‘hook up’ victims did not read about these stories and learn from them? Are the big phones they carry about for fancy? Why are these girls not afraid to entangle with total strangers?

One of the reports I read online recently was about the campus girls who were on ‘hook up’ adventure. They agreed on a certain amount with the guys for a ‘short time’. The guys later changed their minds and needed TDB (Till day break). The girls agreed on the condition that their fee be increased. The mad boys weren’t ready to pay a dime, so, they raped them and added severe beating to the deal. They were also recorded. So sad!

Remember the story of the murder of a 21-year-old lady Osato Festus Edogiaweria. Reports had it that Osato had been missing since April 2025 after visiting a suspect named Joshua Osaigbovo. Following her disappearance, Joshua was arrested. Osato’s body was later exhumed from a shallow grave where Joshua was said to have buried her.

Following the sad incident, the Spokesperson of the Edo State Police Command, Moses Joel Yamu, issued a warning to ladies on his X page, to let someone know their whereabouts even if they were going for hook-ups. “Tell someone your location even if you are going for ‘Hook up’, there are killers everywhere,” the Edo Police PPRO advised ladies.

Mr Moses Yamu’s advice elicited some comments- both funny and serious ones, from Netizens. For instance, Irikefe Victor reacted, “Just say make dem do hook up insurance scheme for them.”

Orji Interiors reacted, “Tor! Since you can’t stop them, it’s best to advise them. That is for those that have ears.” Obiago Immanuel commented, “So police have approved hook-up activities. Shege Nigerian Police.” John Ajinomoh reasoned, “Good advice on a wrong motive.” These comments show that the matter at hand is out of control. People don’t seem to be serious about it and girls are being killed every day. But are the police supporting hook ups? No way. The warning is simple, no careless adventure!

The above stories and many others got me thinking, what is happening to our children? Who should be blamed, the society, the parents, politicians, social media, government or poverty? And how do we save them from roving predators?

The answer to one of the posers above hit me during my visit to a hair salon. Truly, if you need to enjoy some first-hand gossip, don’t only stay tuned to social media, try hair salons. While getting my hair fixed on Monday, I heard the loud cry of a little child. I became curious as to why she was wailing. It happened that her older sister who was actually almost the same size and age as her, was nudging her to keep moving. Their mother was far ahead, walking like a distressed woman with another little baby strapped at her back. Kai, Women!

Then the gossip started. One of the customers began raining curses on the mother of the children for being illiterate not to go for family planning. In summary, they said the woman had 11 children. She was also married to a drunk. ‘What will this woman’s 11 children turn out to become in future?’ I wondered silently.

Then the hairdresser turned a marriage counsellor and advised families to give birth to as many children as their financial power can manage. Every other person in the salon agreed except yours truly.

Gone were those days. This age requires families to give birth to few children that they can control. Child training is no longer just about financial capabilities, it’s about how many one can control. There’s so much greed, waywardness and craze for a lush lifestyle in today’s world. And parents should take a large chunk of the blame. They must wake up to their responsibilities. It’s impossible for a child who has been well trained to resort to ‘hook up’ later in life. The least she can do is to take up menial jobs to survive.

