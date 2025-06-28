Terry G speaks out against disrespecting legends

…Claims his sacrifice made it possible for young musicians to smoke on stage

By Benjamin Njoku

“If not for my sacrifice, none of these emerging singers would have the courage to smoke Indian hemp on stage.” This is the claim made by Terry G in a post on X, where he describes himself as a blueprint and asserts his influence on the industry.

The veteran singer also criticizes people who refer to legends as “outdated,” calling it “brain damage.” He contrasts the West’s respect for legends like Jay-Z and Beyoncé with the tendency in Africa, particularly Nigeria, to quickly discard their own.

In an Instagram post, Terry G emphasizes the importance of honouring legends and their impact, highlighting the difference in how legends are perceived in the West versus Africa. He then advocates breaking free from the mindset that disrespects local legends and cultural heritage.

On his claim of leading the way in terms of smoking Indian hemp on stage, there’s no concrete evidence to support or refute Terry G’s statement. But it’s worth noting that he’s been open about his own substance use in the past. In a 2014 interview, Terry G declared that he had stopped taking hard drugs, including weed. As the self-proclaimed “Ginjah Master” and “Akpako Master,” Terry G has built a reputation for his eccentric style and provocative lyrics. It’s unclear how his claim will be received by his fans and the wider music industry. However, as a pioneer of the “Chante-chante” genre, Terry G has undoubtedly made an impact on the Nigerian music scene with his unique style and lyrics.