Tems excited ahead of historic FIFA Club World Cup show

Tems

Grammy-winning Nigerian music sensation, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has expressed excitement ahead of her performance at the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup final halftime show.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is scheduled to be held between June 14 and July 13 in the United States, with the highly anticipated halftime show billed for July 13 at the MetLife Stadium.

According to a statement by Global Citizen, producers of the show, Tems will headline the show alongside Colombian hitmaker, J Balvin and American pop star, Doja, of a performance that will be broadcast live.

In reaction to the historic performance, Tems expressed excitement about the significance of the show.

“We’re going to bring the world together for a beautiful moment — to celebrate football, feel the unity that music brings, and help improve the lives of millions of children through the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund (FGCEF).”

“I can’t wait. See you at the FIFA Club World Cup final!” she said.

According to the organisers, the performance is part of a broader effort to raise awareness and support for the FGCEF.

The FGCEF is a joint initiative led by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Global Citizen co-founder, Hugh Evans.

The fund aims to raise $100 million to expand access to quality education and football for children across the globe. (NAN)