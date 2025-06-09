Taraba Govt calms tension, directs omitted civil servants to report to MDAs

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Amid growing tension over the omission of some civil servants from the May 2025 salary payments, the Taraba State Government has directed affected workers to immediately report to their respective Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) for verification.

The omission, which reportedly affected thousands of workers, triggered widespread frustration—particularly among those preparing for the recent Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Head of Civil Service, Dr. Hamidu Kara, expressed the government’s regret over the situation and assured that all verified cases would be promptly resolved.

“The Taraba State Government sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to civil servants who have not received their salaries for the month of May 2025,” the statement read.

“While appreciating your patience and understanding as we work closely with labour to resolve these issues, I appeal to all affected civil servants—whether unpaid, underpaid, or wrongly placed—to report to their respective MDAs immediately.”

The statement further instructed Permanent Secretaries, Secretaries, and Staff Officers to compile and submit lists of affected personnel to the committee chairman by Thursday, June 12, for verification, clearance, and immediate payment.

Dr. Kara added that all cleared cases would be settled without delay.

He also revealed that the verification committee would work in collaboration with the Labour Union and the Office of the Head of Service to develop a strategy for reaching civil servants outside Jalingo. This, he said, aims to ease their financial burden and facilitate timely payment.