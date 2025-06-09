Talking about 2027 elections is like playing God – Gov Otti

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has said those talking about the 2027 elections are “trying to play God”, as there is no guarantee about tomorrow.

‎Governor Otti said: “People in 2025 are talking of 2027 (elections). You can’t even talk about 2027 because there is no guarantee that you would go beyond 2025.”

The governor said this on Sunday when Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia North), and Senator Chris Adighije paid him a visit.

Also, Otti noted that President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies, though painful at the moment, “are necessary economic decisions to fix Nigeria”.

He added: “When you talk about supporting President Tinubu, the President and I are very good friends. And our friendship predates party politics and current positions.

“We agree on so many issues, and as it is natural. We know where we disagree. But, when you talk about the economy, what Mr. President is doing has always been my position for a long time.”

Recall that Kalu and Adighije, are chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, APC, while Otti is currently the only Labour Party, LP, governor in Nigeria.

2027 elections

On the 2027 elections, Governor Otti said: “Today is certain; tomorrow is a promise. Next tomorrow is gambling.

“Let us talk about today. When tomorrow comes, and we are lucky to be part of it, we can hold the discussion.”

Also, Otti commended Senator Kalu for his contributions to the advancement of the state, adding that there is no need to dwell on how things went wrong in the past.

He said his administration “has hit the reset button and started work, without looking back.”

Otti stressed that he was using the time he had to work for the people and not to fight anybody.

The governor also recalled how his late mother was a strong supporter of Kalu for the good works he did in road construction when he was governor, especially in Aba.

